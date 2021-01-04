Filter Coffee Co. wins digital and social media mandate for Charmacy India

Elated on this win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder & CEO, Filter Coffee Co., said, we are glad to partner with Charmacy India in helping them build digital media presence

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, started by Anuja Deora Sanctis has strengthened its luxury cosmetics’ portfolio by winning the digital and social media duties of Charmacy India. The agency will be handling the end-to-end Digital Media duties, including Performance Marketing and Influencer Marketing, for the brand.

Charmacy is a global brand, which is now expanding and setting its foothold in the Indian market. They are known worldwide for their affordable make up range of products, suitable for all skin types. With the universe of makeup brands and lovers emerging rapidly, the brand recently collaborated with leading make-up artist, Guneet Virdi and Anchal Verma, to drive traffic and sale.

Elated on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, "We are glad to partner with Charmacy India in helping them build digital media presence. With the luxury skincare market in India growing at a fast rate and more and more people rooting for a better makeup routine, we see this as a great opportunity to launch some interesting and innovative solutions and campaigns. We have been in this space for a long time and have seen the customer patterns evolve and the role social media, especially Instagram, has played in doing so. We look forward to partnering with Charmacy India on their expansion plans and are committed to their growth and success. The entire team at Filter Coffee Co. is excited and looking forward to this association.”

Sanket Kothari, CEO & Co-Founder and Amit Maker, CMO & Co-Founder of Charmacy India jointly commented, “As a global brand, we were looking to partner with someone who understands our audience and fits well aesthetically. Filter Coffee Co. came in with a great creative- first, 360- degree solution driven plan for the brand and with their expertise in the luxury and lifestyle product industry, together we have already launched some dynamic campaigns with measurable ROI and sales.”

The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.