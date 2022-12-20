Fake news: PIB’s Fact Check Unit cracks down on 3 YouTube channels
These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and over 30 crore views
In a series of over 40 fact-checks, the PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted three YouTube channels for spreading false information. These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.
This is the first time when PIB has exposed entire YouTube channels as against individual posts on social media spreading false claims.
PIB said the channels were spreading false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, government schemes, EVMs and farm loan waivers.
The YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube.
Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.
JioCinema: 32mn tuned in to watch FIFA World Cup final
Over 110 million viewers watched the entire tournament on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:00 PM | 1 min read
JioCinema has recorded 32 million viewers for the final day of the FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina picked the FIFA World Cup Trophy.
Over 110 million viewers watched the World Cup content on digital. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 clocked 40bn minutes of watch time across Sports18 and JioCinema.
“We promised to give consumers easy access to the world-class presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and on the back of that, the tournament became the most-watched global sports event on digital where India has not participated,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “This demonstrates the power of digital and the preference viewers and fans have shown to consume their favourite events, which will now see Paris Saint-Germain teammates and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and FIFA World Cup and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi join forces in the Ligue1.”
Social and content commerce is an extension of what we do: Arun Devanathan, Myntra
Devanathan - Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra shares insights on the idea behind Creator Fest, content-led marketing and more
By Ritika Raj | Dec 19, 2022 1:24 PM | 5 min read
Building on its active initiatives in social and content commerce, e-commerce platform Myntra recently hosted the Creator Fest, bringing together multiple influencers and creators under one roof.
According to Arun Devanathan - Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra, social commerce is here to stay as a larger trend in the world of marketing and the importance of content-led marketing, influencer marketing and creator-led marketing is continuing to increase.
Sharing more on the insight behind the Creator Fest, he said, “It becomes very critical to build a strong connect with the Creator ecosystem, to work with creators on an ongoing basis and to learn and figure out how to make content that really works for you. The idea was to kind of really celebrate all the work we've been doing with the creator ecosystem, bring all our creators together and talk a bit about you know what our plans for next year.”
The Rise of Social & Content Commerce
For almost a year, a huge chunk of Myntra’s marketing efforts has been heavily focused on social and content commerce. Especially with initiatives like Myntra Style Squad & Myntra Live, in the early part of venturing into the social commerce model, the brand was working on building credibility for these platforms. Further sharing the major hits and learnings of this model, Devanathan added, “We've seen a 2X growth in the average time spent on lives and on our social commerce proposition. We've seen a lot of interest from brands as well, about 75% of the lives we're doing during our big events are now the ones where a brand is really participating. The traction that we have seen with brands as well as creators who want to participate in social commerce is massive. The social commerce team gets so much inbound interest from brands, that that we're actually getting more brands who want to participate than we can handle at the moment. On the learning front, the major learning has been in terms of how different aspects of social commerce work well for different categories and different brands.”
Social and Content commerce has three major stakeholders involved: the brands, the creators and the audiences. The influencers and creators who create content and interact with audiences, the second is the audiences who believe that this is something valuable and an interesting way to shop and third is the brands who are going to leverage social commerce as a platform to engage with audiences and build it both as engagement and a sales channel.
Throwing light on how this works well for Myntra as an aggregator platform, Devanathan shared, “One way to think of it is there are traditional models of e-commerce where a customer might open a website or app look for a product they want to buy, find it and you know, purchase it. What social commerce is doing is saying that you can have social-led product discovery and purchases where I look at a nice piece of content and that's how I find the product and purchase so to that extent, as a platform, social commerce is a very natural fit for Myntra. It is almost an extension of what we already do as an e-commerce player.”
The Way Forward
One of the major insights behind the recently hosted creator fest was also to explore the ways the brand is going to look at and scale social and content commerce going ahead. Sharing the plans of how Myntra is going to scale up, Devanathan shared three main focus areas. The first will be expanding the creator programs to the beauty and personal care category. The second big focus area is connecting with Gen Z audiences and creators while the third is making the whole creator ecosystem accessible to regional audiences.
Sharing more on this, Devanathan added, “The brand aims to bring in 80+ beauty enthusiasts which include both content creators on beauty as well as experts like makeup artists, and dermatologists so that we can create really comprehensive content which is not just entertaining but also has an expert point of view built into it. For the second focus area, Myntra already has a campus ambassador program where we work with budding young creators from the campuses of India and we will be taking that program and scaling it up a notch by taking the top creators from the campus program and inducting them into our style squad which will give them the opportunity to work with us on a long term basis and become professional content creators. For the regional part of things, we are creating content in regional languages, bringing in creators from beyond the metros from the small towns and cities of India because they bring their own unique perspectives on fashion and beauty and their local trends and create content that really appeals to that specific cohort of audiences.”
Aligning with the three major focus areas, Devanathan also emphasised the fact that Tier 2 and 3 cities and GenZ are going to be the main showrunners in scaling e-commerce models and especially fashion adoption. He added, “Non-metro markets are a big focus area in terms of future growth, both, at an e-commerce level and at social commerce. Something like live shopping is getting picked up in a more aggressive way by non-metro audiences. Similarly, the early adoption of social commerce is definitely happening a lot in the Gen Z cohort. We're seeing Gen Z be the first adopters of social commerce, which is reflected in our future plan to therefore bring in more Gen Z influencers and really double down on that.”
Punt Partners raises first round of capital from top investors, entrepreneurs
Punt Partners is a marketing technology startup founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:16 AM | 3 min read
With large ambitions to unlock the $100 Bn mar-tech opportunity that’s not being correctly addressed at this moment in time, serial entrepreneurs Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan have raised their first round of capital from prominent angel investors & entrepreneurs to kickstart operations of their new venture, Punt Partners.
The first raise featured prominent names from the world of media and advertising, marketing, Internet founders & leading funds. These include Aakrit Vanish (Co-Founder, Haptik), Abishek Surendran (Partner, T2D3 Capital), Anand Jain (Co-Founder, CleverTap), Anupam Mittal (Founder, People Group), Arihant Patni (MD), Patni Financial Advisors, Ashish Gupta (MD, Helion Advisors), Ashish Hemrajani (CEO, BookMyShow), Deap Ubhi (Founder, Flip.ai), Deep Kalra (Founder, MakeMyTrip) Gulrez Alam (Co-Founder, Aarby Ads), Harish Bahl and Manish Vij of Smile Group, Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Mihir Jha (Partner ,Point One Capital), Miten Sampat (CRED), Nabendu Bhattacharya (Founder, IdeaCafe), Parikshit Dar (Co-Founder, Bookmyshow), Phanindra Sama (Founder, Redbus), Rajan Navani (Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys), Rajat Gupta (Co-Founder, Mojocare), Rajesh Jain (Founder, Netcore), Ravish Ratnam, (Managing Partner, Point One Capital), Rohit Dadwal (MD, MMA Global), Sanket Shah (Co-Founder, Invideo), Santosh Desai (MD, Future Brands), Sarbvir Singh (CEO, Policybazaar), Shubham Mishra (Co-Founder, Pixis.ai), Suresh Kondamudi (Co-Founder, Clevertap) Vivek Bhargava and Gautam Mehra, (Co-Founders, ProfitWheel). The round also saw participation from funds like Point OneCapital, Namma Capital and Real Time Angel Fund along with creative agency Talented.
Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar & investor director on the board of Punt Partners said, "I have worked with Madhu and Sidharth closely in the past as an investor and board member at Webchutney and as an investor in Madhu’s previous startup as well. I have no doubt that Punt Partners is poised to capitalize on the opportunities that the evolving digital landscape is creating. Currently, the mar-tech of ering is fragmented globally. With their prior experience in starting up, managing large teams combined with their execution capabilities, I am sure Punt Partners will create a strong impact in the market soon and I cannot wait to see their journey unfold”.
In a joint statement, Madhu and Sidharth said, "We are thrilled to have such a high-quality set of investors bullish about the opportunity at hand. The process of fundraising itself becomes an experience full of value-adds when you’re sitting across the table with seasoned angel investors and successful entrepreneurs like the ones we’re dealing with, many of whom we consider our friends. This round of capital infusion directly goes towards accelerating our global team expansion & operations rapidly. Our immediate focus is to close some strategic partnerships, which we will be announcing in the coming months. We especially want to thank our former colleagues and friends who believed in our vision and decided to participate in this round”.
Sidharth Rao was the former group CEO of Dentsu McGarryBowen Group and the co-founder of Dentsu Webchutney, which was the Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2022. Madhu Sudhan has led growth teams at SaaS companies such as Lio, Sensehawk and has founded startups Loanzen & Voxapp. Earlier this year, the duo announced the launch of Punt Partners, India’s first full-serviced mar-tech venture that uses first party data, technology and design to deliver better user retention for brands.
Elon Musk asks Twitter: 'Should I step down?'
Musk promised that going forward all policy changes in the organisation will be decided through vote
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has posed a crucial question to Twitter, asking users if he should step down as the head of the tech firm. In his tweet, he promised that he will abide by the results of the poll. He then posted a poll, which is so far not in his favour. It stands to see whether the tech entrepreneur will make good on his promise like he has with bringing the 45th US President Donald Trump back on the platform.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Users from both sides of the debate shared their views, commenting that those voting against him should know that he would still own Twitter irrespective of who becomes the head.
On Sunday, Musk apologised for the new Twitter policy that would suspend accounts that are linked to other rival platforms like Facebook, Mastodon, Instagram, etc. India's Koo app also saw its help desk page shut down for "violating the Twitter Rules."
The move stoked backlash from users, including some of Musk's supporters. In response to the criticisms, he stated that any other policy changes in the organisation will be decided through vote going forward.
Musk's decisive poll is set to expire before the stock markets open on Monday morning.
Life in the time of layoffs: What lies ahead for the tech world?
It’s been a harsh year for the tech space, with the economy taking a downturn post-war & the pandemic. Experts say the layoffs were part of a course correction but see reasons for better times
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 19, 2022 8:42 AM | 5 min read
A software developer based out of Bangalore usually started his day with meetings, most days from his home as the world changed into a hybrid model of working post-pandemic. Things were going well and he felt like he had progressed in his career too. However, his world was turned upside down, when, out of the blue, he was told that he would be laid off, but not in so many words.
A recent B-Tech graduate knew this was an exciting time in his career. His first job. But within a few months of securing the job, he was told that he was ‘impacted by the reorganization process in the company’. “When you get placed, your family's responsibility, their expectation, dependency, increases on you,” the techie said while sharing about how getting a job was such a big thing in his family till it came crashing down.
He said there were rumours of layoffs but no one knew for sure what actually was happening. It was confirmed for him the day he got a call from the top management, saying had to resign the same day. “They told me you have been impacted as per the recent company organization restructuring and they told me to resign the same day. If you are going to lay off people, why are you hiring them on a hike in the first place? Why do you want to hire so many people when you are laying off your current employees.”
“I do have responsibilities at home. Suddenly you don’t have a job anymore. It is not like I cannot get a job, I have the capability but you could tell me beforehand if you're firing me.”
This is the story of thousands of others in the tech space. People are losing jobs overnight. They are putting up a fight. But it has not been an easy one.
This year has been a turbulent one for technology companies around the world. It seems to be the cumulative effect of various factors – 2 years of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, manipulation of markets by some redditors, and interest rate hikes to name a few. Since the middle of 2022, people have been losing jobs all over the world.
From the ‘Great Resignation’ phase to the mass layoffs, it has been a tumultuous year. What does the tech space look like in the future? Is there a light at the end of this tunnel?
Any hopes?
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum Capital, “Immediately after Covid, we saw a surge in demand for IT services, resulting in a huge demand for human resources. There was the Great Resignation too, and all businesses went into over-planning for new expected opportunities. We are now seeing a kind of correction. The Ukraine war has definitely made businesses slow down their investment in IT, and therefore all the over-hiring is being reversed by way of these layoffs. Also, venture capital which goes through cyclical ups and downs, is now on the downward curve and the focus is more on profitability rather just top-line growth.”
Some other industry experts also told e4m that the layoffs were a reflection of the pressures on the economy.
As for Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, tech companies quickly moved to digital adoption only to face the harsh reality of people getting back to old habits. “The dismantling of the models has resulted in widespread rationalizations and the layoffs are a result of that.”
Tibrewala, however, sees light at the end of the tunnel. “IT businesses and services are here to stay and to grow. What I am seeing is more of a correction. What goes up very quickly, also comes down very quickly. And to me, this should be an opportunity for Indian IT businesses.
Echoing the sentiment, a senior industry player said: "The trend will reverse once the war is over and the economy reopens. But things look difficult for the next 6 to 8 months.”
"Most tech companies did phenomenally well during Covid. So, they hired more than the required number of people. Now they are under pressure to show revenue and growth," he added.
Talking about the factors that led to tech giants giving out pink slips, Razdan said, “The Covid phase dented companies across categories with rationalisation and realisation became the new mantras. Companies with over-inflated valuations are suddenly being questioned about perpetual losses totting up in the hope of a mirage-like value. Some of the hi-profile IPOs with sky-rocketing values have nose-dived with investors running out of patience of the distant mirage or golden pot at the end of the rainbow.”
Speaking further about the uncertainties, Razdan said: “The changing dynamics of this emerging economy retain the buoyant optimism but the wake-up call is real. As many look down upon Elon Musk’s obsession with delivering monetisation, investors would be secretly (or-not-so-secretly) soon be singing the same song. We’ve lived in the over-hype of ideas with fabulous models of valuations but the stepping stones require more than just fancy presentations, backed skilfully. The new gameplan has to have reality and a plan to build capabilities, cash-burn is not cool anymore.”
Sharing insights on the economic situation and what lies ahead was another industry player, “2022 was dominated by economic challenges presented by the Ukraine war and China’s zero-Covid policy. The pain on account of both should decrease in 2023. Oil prices have started cooling off and alternate sources of fuel are being identified. China has also relaxed its zero-Covid policy. I see an improvement in the economic conditions by mid of 2024.”
Prime Video bolsters Karan Johar & Dharma Productions collab with Vicky Kaushal-starrer
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:17 AM | 5 min read
Prime Video announced that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.
The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions.
“As the first choice of entertainment, our aim is to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe.” he added.
Karan Johar, Dharma Productions said, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”
The announcement fortifies the successful half-a-decade long association between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Prime Video’s expansive content library features multiple licensed Dharma classics that have acquired massive fan-following over the years, with several new films scheduled to release on the service post their theatrical release. In the last two years, Prime Video launched the highly successful Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, directly on the service, serving it to audiences in 240+ countries and territories. Taking a step further, earlier in the year, Prime Video also announced a slate of original series and movies with Dharmatic Entertainment.
“Dharma Productions has a history of successful storytelling and we are proud to have played an important role in taking their best stories to the world,” said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India. “This step of foraying further into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen our partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to our customers, across the world. We are excited to work with the best creative voices in the country to co-create stories that leave an everlasting impression on the viewers. Anand’s untitled next features stellar talent in front of and behind the camera. We are truly excited to embark on this new journey and see where it takes us.”
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, "Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming. With a stellar cast like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the film is the perfect summer entertainer and we can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in theatres. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video on two theatrical films. In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Through these collaborations, we will further nurture our successful deep association with Prime Video.”
Leo Media Collective is also a co-producer of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal film. Co-founded by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, Leo Media Collective has become synonymous with premium quality, coming-of-age content in the entertainment space. Though he began his career working in Hollywood, Amritpal’s love for Indian content brought him back to India to create Indian content for global audiences. With vast experience in the world of films, advertising and theatre, Anand Tiwari too, has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.
Talking about the upcoming film, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said, “We are excited to make our theatrical debut working alongside two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India – Prime Video and Dharma. The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before. We are also excited to partner with Prime Video once again. Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in the recent times – Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions. The coming together of three entities that have shared values on storytelling and content, makes this film even more special.”
Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha
The agency will handle social media management, marketing strategy, and organic growth for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 5:07 PM | 1 min read
Social Neeti has bagged the digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha. The agency will be working closely on Serein By Dr. Ayesha’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for the digital presence of the brand.
Varnika Parasrampuria, Senior Business Development Manager, Social Neeti, said, “Serein By Dr. Ayesha is a skincare line that perfectly blends medicinal elements with modern day aesthetics. The skincare brand will debut this December, and we look forward to building a strong digital presence. With our expertise and support team, we are working towards creating brand level strategies that showcase the products creatively to the appropriate audience.”
Dr. Ayesha Rehman, Founder, Serein By Dr. Ayesha, “Social Neeti’s team approach and creative flair is something that I wanted from an agency working on my brand. They have a solid grasp of how our target market operates, and their concepts are well-aligned with the brand requirements. I am hoping for some great campaigns along the way.”
