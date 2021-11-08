'Facebook stole our name and livelihood,' says Chicago-based Meta namesake

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s renaming exercise of his company to Meta last month has landed him in another trouble as a Chicago-based tech firm “Meta Company” has accused Facebook of stealing its name.

“Facebook stole our company’s name and our livelihood after it rebranded itself to Meta last month. When they failed to buy us, they aimed to bury the company by force of media,” Meta Company Founder Nate Skulic claimed in a statement that went viral on social media.

"We shouldn't be surprised by these actions - from a company that continually says one thing and does another," Skulic alleged, adding that his company has decided to file the necessary legal actions against Facebook.

It is unclear how old Skulic’s company is and what exactly it does.

It seems either they were absent from the digital media so far, which is a far-fetched possibility in today’s world, or lost their entire digital identity in the stealing process.

A web link -Meta.Company-has just one page which talks about FB’s alleged fraud. It displays links to their Twitter, Facebook, and Insta accounts. All three are created this October only.

Facing intense scrutiny over users' data privacy, Zuckerberg on October 28 announced that his company will have a new name, Meta.

Rebranding was being viewed as his attempt to divert public’s attention from the controversies. Zuckerberg had denied the speculations.

How did it happen?

Skulic’s statement claimed that for the last three months, Facebook lawyers were hounding them to sell the company’s name, trademark, and domains. Two law firms were involved in the process: One in the US and the other in Europe.

"We refused their offer on multiple bases. Namely, the low offer wouldn't cover the costs of changing our name, and we insisted on knowing the client and intent, which they did not want to disclose," he noted.

A live trademark was filed for Meta Company in 2016 that lists the registrant owner at Chicago, Illinois. However, there is a 2015 trademark listed for Meta with the owner listed as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

"It's unfortunate to have been associated with a company so rooted in controversy and fixated on domination. We aim to be distinguished from Facebook's totalitarian view of the future. We hope the negative association with Facebook and its founder will be forgotten -- but we won't ignore the damages done," Skulic elaborated.

"Facebook and its operating officers are deceitful and acting in bad faith, not only towards us but to all of humanity. The name "Facebook" doesn't fully encompass everything the company does now and is still closely linked to one product,” he added.

"But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company."

Zuckerberg and Meta Silent

Meta has not reacted to the fresh allegations.

Digital experts say Meta is a common word so it would not be surprising if more companies come forward to accuse FB of cheating. For instance, a digital firm Meta.inc founded by Andrew Wilkinson exists