Facebook launches new project called Learning from Videos

Facebook has unveiled a new project called Learning from Videos which is designed to automatically learn audio, textual, and visual representations from the data in publicly available videos uploaded to Facebook. The first application is now live in Instagram Reels’ recommendation system.



By learning from videos spanning nearly every country and hundreds of languages, this project will not just help Facebook to continuously improve its core AI systems for applications like content recommendation and policy enforcement — it will enable entirely new experiences.



"This is also part of our broader efforts toward building machines that learn like humans do — from any example, not just ones where experts have labeled," Facebook said in a blog.



Within six months of developing a state-of-the-art, self-supervised framework for video understanding, Facebook has built and deployed an AI model in Instagram Reels’ recommendation system.



"And this is just the beginning of our Learning from Videos project. Early experiments in applying self-supervised learning to real-world videos also show a 20 percent reduction in speech recognition errors, which could improve a wide range of applications like auto-captioning and tasks that help flag harmful content like hate speech."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)