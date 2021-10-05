Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp face global outage

The outage has occurred due to an error in Facebook’s domain name system records, according to reports

Facebook Inc-owned social apps Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp suffered global outage on Monday due to technical failure. The three platforms took to microblogging platform Twitter to announce the service outage.

According to reports, the outage has occurred due to an error in Facebook’s domain name system (DNS) records. According to Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook who is now director of Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, the cause of the issue is probably a bad configuration or code push to the network management system.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!” WhatsApp posted on its official Twitter account.

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!” the photo and video sharing social networking service tweeted.'

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, logged nearly 80,000 reports for WhatsApp and more than 50,000 for Facebook.

Social media platforms have amassed a huge user base in India thanks to the proliferation of smartphones and availability of cheap data. WhatsApp is the biggest platform in India with 53 crore users, followed by YouTube with 44.8 crore users. Facebook has 41 crore users, while Instagram and Twitter have 21 crore and 1.75 crore users respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)