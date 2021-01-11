Facebook drops Like button from public pages

Social media giant Facebook has rolled out the redesigned Facebook Pages experience that makes it simpler for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives, Asad Awan, Head of Public Connections and Monetization said in a blog post.



Awan said that the platform is removing the Like button from the public pages to simplify the way people connect with their favourite Pages. "Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base."



The redesigned Facebook Pages provides easy navigation between personal profile and pages. Further, the updated task-based admin controls giving trusted page admins full control or partial access. It also boasts of safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts.



"Now it’s easy to navigate between a personal profile and public Page. We’ve redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before — including making it simple for people to see bios, posts, and other important info," Awan said.



On the dedicated news feed, he added, "We are bringing the power of News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers, and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections — other public figures, Pages, Groups, and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about."



"To make Page conversations more visible to a wider audience and surfaced more frequently in their followers’ News Feed, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts."



Facebook has introduced a new text-based Q&A format to support richer, interactive conversations.



The social media giant has added new Page management features — like the ability to more clearly assign and manage admin access permissions based on specific tasks. "For example, you’ll now be able to grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages. This will also ensure account safety and integrity," Awan noted.



Regarding safety and integrity features, Awan said that Facebook has improved its ability to detect activity that isn’t allowed on our platform including hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content, and impersonation.



"We are continuing to expand the visibility of a verified badge to make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles. A verified Page’s comment on another Page’s public post, may appear higher in the comments section and be visible in News Feed," he added.