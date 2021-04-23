Facebook begins testing ads in Instagram Reels in India, other markets

Facebook will begin monetising Instagram Reels in India, Brazil, Germany, and Australia in order to take advantage of the growth of its short-video feature. The company is testing ads in Instagram Reels as part of its monetisation strategy.



"Introduction of ads is an indication of how strong the momentum is for Reels," Facebook VP of Global Business Group Carolyn Everson said in an interview with Reuters while declining to share usage metrics for Reels.



Facebook is testing a new feature that will allow select Indian content creators on Instagram to share short video clips Reels on the news feed. As reported earlier, some Indian users who create the 30-second long Reels on Instagram will have the option of having them recommended on Facebook.



The social media giant also said that it will let advertisers select categories of video content they want to place ads on, such as videos about children and parenting, animals and pets, or fitness and workouts.



The idea is to allow brands to advertise alongside content subjects as advertisers target users based on their interests. "This is a big deal for marketers," Everson said.



It will also roll out sticker ads for Facebook Stories in the coming weeks. This will allow brands to create stickers that creators will place in their Stories, and influencers will earn a cut of any sales made through the sticker ads.



Through this feature, Facebook aims to attract content creators who are making money directly from fans and followers through platforms like Clubhouse and Patreon.

