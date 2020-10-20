Facebook and Instagram launch a bundle of features and programming for #DurgaPujo2020

These include immersive AR filters and stickers to create fun and engaging Stories, Reels, Facebook posts and programming on specific hashtags like #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya

As the country transcends into the festive season, Facebook and Instagram have launched a bundle of features and content programming to help make your virtual Durga Pujo celebrations as entertaining as possible. These include immersive AR filters and stickers to create fun and engaging Stories, Reels, Facebook posts and programming on specific hashtags like #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo.

Facebook and Instagram are platforms where people connect and express themselves, something that especially comes alive during festivals. Like every year, Durga Pujo will kick-start the festive period and be celebrated enthusiastically, but this time with a greater focus on virtual celebrations.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, added, “With the onset of the festive season, cultural celebrations have gone virtual in the new normal. From capturing feelings and expressions to celebrating together, Facebook and its family of apps have always played an important role in bringing people together. As we gear up to celebrate Durga Pujo, we’re glad to enable the connections and expression between friends and families, innovatively, in more ways than one.”

The new bundle of features include:



AR effect called ‘Pujaparikrama’ which allows people to virtually experience the Pujo and pandal festive experience.



Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/fbcameraeffects/tryit/2877312545836462/

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1658029771040979/

AR effect called ‘Durga Pujo’ where you can switch between Ma Durga and an Asuram, with a casual tilt of your head; to express your moods/ personas or indulge in some fun reels & stories.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/fbcameraeffects/tryit/1048037382275701/

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/ar/824884764936550/

Durga Pujo GIFs - For the first time, Facebook and Instagram have launched Durga Pujo GIFs which are easily searchable with the word 'Pujo', to make your Instagram Stories and Reels fun. These are designed to capture the spirit of the pujo from key days such as Saptami, Ashtami to key festive moments like Dhanuchi Naach' & 'Sindur Khela'



The new content programming includes:

Reely Phataphati Pujo - Pujo specific content on Instagram’s new short form video feature, Reels, will be available on the following hashtags - #AmarPujoReel, #DurgaPujoReel, #FeelKaroReelKaro, #FeelItReelIt, #FeelKorboReelKorbo, #ReelyPhataphatiPujo, #PujoDekhechiReelKorechi, #PujoFeelershaateyReel, #PujoReelChallenge, #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo and #IGDurgaPujo.

35 of West Bengal’s top public figures and creators including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Bong Guy, Priyam Ghose, Indrani Biswas (Wonder Munna) will take an active part in this year’s celebrations and showcase their Pujo celebrations through FB Lives, posts, IG Stories and much more.

Facebook Live’s - People will be able to watch Pujo rituals and particpate in the festivities from home through various Facebook Live’s by Pujo Pandals across the country.