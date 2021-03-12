Facebook allows content creators to earn ad revenue from short-form video

Facebook is allowing content creators to earn ad revenue from short-form video. Content creators will now be able to monetise all video types and testing sticker ads in Stories.



The social networking giant has also opened monetisation to more content creators by updating in-stream ad eligibility. More video creators can now access the program, opening access to in-stream ads for Live and expanding paid online events and fan subscriptions to more countries.



Facebook is also making it easier for content creators to get access to fan support while growing consumer adoption via free Stars giveaways to viewers.



Commenting on the changes, Facebook App Monetization Director Yoav Arnstein said, "Content creators — digipubs, video creators, gaming creators, media companies, cultural institutions, businesses of all sizes and more — build vibrant communities on Facebook. We want them to have the tools and support they need to earn money and thrive, whether creating and sharing content is a primary business, one of many revenue streams, or a lifeline that’s kept their business afloat during the pandemic.



"And those efforts are making an impact. From 2019 to 2020, the number of content creators earning the equivalent of $10,000 USD per month grew 88% and content creators earning $1,000 per month grew 94% (Purchasing power parity adjustment based on World Bank conversion factor)."



Arnstein further stated that video creators can now earn money from videos as short as one minute long, with a minimally interruptive ad running at 30 seconds. For videos three minutes or longer, an ad can be shown 45 seconds in. "Previously only three-minute or longer videos could monetize with in-stream ads, with an ad shown no earlier than 1 minute."



This has translated into growing content creator payouts — in-stream ad payouts grew over 55% from 2019 to 2020 — with video partners of all sizes earning meaningful revenue. For example, UFC is generating millions of dollars annually via in-stream ads. And from the end of 2019 through April 2020, Korean chef Seonkyoung Longest’s in-stream revenue increased roughly 50% per month.



"Looking ahead, we’re exploring in-stream ad formats that increase engagement through rewards or product interaction — intending to help content creator payouts grow. While also providing a good viewing experience for people and a way for advertisers to reach relevant audiences," he stated.



In the coming weeks, Facebook will begin testing the ability for content creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue. While the initial test is small, we hope to soon expand to more content creators. And then broaden it to short-form videos on Facebook, eventually providing a way for content creators to monetize this popular content.



To join Facebook's in-stream ad for video-on-demand program, pages must now have 600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads – on-demand, Live and previously Live – in the last 60 days besides 5 or more active video uploads or previously Live videos. Videos must be published, not deleted, and compliant with our Content Monetization Policies.



To qualify for in-stream ads for Live program, content creators must have 60,000 Live minutes viewed in the last 60 days, in addition to meeting the video-on-demand program requirements. Watch time or uploads from cross-posted videos don’t count towards qualification for both programs.



"While ads can be a great way to monetize live streams, the built-in engagement of Live also lends itself well to earning money with Stars. With a focus on rewarding fan loyalty, we’ve seen Stars enhance the connection between content creators and their community of fans. Over the past 6 months, people sent video and gaming creators an average of 1 billion Stars per month, equal to $10 million USD per month," Arnstein stated.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)