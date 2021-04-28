eYantra acquires Hyderabad-based digital marketing agency, Digital Ozone

eYantra, a Brand merchandising and marketing firm has now acquired Hyderabad-based digital marketing agency, Digital Ozone to further expand its digital marketing capabilities. With this acquisition, eYantra aims to solidify its brand marketing capabilities and offer end-to-end digital marketing service offerings. eYantra has already invested in more than 25 + start-ups to date.

Digital Ozone will be rebranded as eYantra Media post-acquisition. Digital Ozone team with their deep expertise in offering end to end digital marketing services for business customers will perfectly complement eYantra’s strong capabilities in Branding and Merchandising and help eYantra become the preferred partner to companies for all their branding and marketing needs.

Digital Ozone is known for creating customer-centric experiences across a full spectrum of martech platforms. Known to offer only customised and exclusive digital marketing solutions and services; they’ve been quick at adapting to industry needs and working on a focused action plan.The agency was started by Archana Purohit in the year 2018. Archana has over 13 years of experience in branding/marketing across print and digital media and has worked with over 100 leading brands across all sectors and segments.

According to the deal terms, Digital Ozone’s existing employees will join eYantra’s strong workforce to add new capabilities to the business. Archana Purohit from Digital Ozone will continue to remain in the role of CEO.

Digital Ozone is a boutique agency with its team spread across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vizag and Nagpur. Their key clients include B2B brands in the manufacturing, education, cold storage and real-estate sector. With this acquisition, the number of clients is expected to increase to 250+ companies and we will be creating a specialised FinTech based practice using digital marketing and sales capabilities.

Commenting on the development, Mr Raj N, Founder of eYantra said that, “From our experience of working on corporate branding for large corporates (B2B), we realized that there is a lot of gap between their digital marketing needs versus what is offered by the competition. The service model that most Digital marketing agencies offer hinders growth in the long term. There is dearth of good digital marketing agencies with a B2B focus across the world. We aim to fill this void with eYantra Media, a one-stop-shop for all branding and marketing needs of B2B enterprises. Hence this association marks the beginning of creating a niche in the B2B SaaS marketing space. We aim to work towards consolidating all our Digital efforts, and stand as the first Digital media company that deploys a structure that works to curate technology and content for the B2B space.”

Digital Ozone’s Founder and CEO, Archana Purohit will serve as the CEO of eYantra Media, a subsidiary that will focus on building B2B SaaS marketing capabilities. Speaking on this development, she said, “Today, on average, an organization with 250+ employees use more than 100 SaaS apps. Small firms of up to 50 employees use between 25-50 SaaS solutions. The pandemic has fastenedSaaS adoption across all industries and business formats. Research states that by 2022, almost 75% of all organisations will be using one SaaS solution. To have an edge, it’s imperative to build partnerships that will help create thought leadership. With Digital media as the only channel of sales, it is time that we equip and prepare ourselves to cater to specialised marketing needs for selling technology to the untapped potential of B2B SaaS companies in India.”

