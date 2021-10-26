Ex-Hyperspace head Arti Singh launches ConnectExp

The platform will bring talent, technology, commerce & experience together to create immersive experiences for brands

Former head of Hyperspace (Shoppers Marketing &Experiential division of Dentsu India), and before that MRP (Retail division of Madison) Arti Singh has announced the launch of ConnectExp.

CONNECTEXP will help brands build lasting, meaningful connections with integrated solutions - physical and digital, Shoppers & promotional marketing, experiential, creative & Design, Product placement, Promotions or a hybrid mix of all of those - using experiences, events,Shoppers’s marketing, partnerships and other types of brand activation.

Arti is a seasoned Professional having 19years of rich marketing experience with an agency background in Retail, experiential and shopper marketing. Before starting her own agency, she has worked with Aaren Initiative (Lintas group), Dentsu & Madison World. In her long span of career until now she has worked with some of the best brands likeHDFC Bank, Trent Ltd, Henkel Adhesives, Ceat Tyres, Bridgestone, Mastercard, Mattel Toys, L&T Switchgear, Disney, Piaggio, Magma Fin corp, Nippon paints, Berger paints, Pernod Ricard, to name a few. She has won many accolades internally and at various industry forums.

Our approach consists in optimizing every single one of those consumer-brand interactions.We are experts at crafting rich brand stories and delivering them through engaging experiences to forge authentic and long-term connections with your audience and the things they love.

Sharing about the firm’s recent developments Arti Singh, Founder & Managing Partner CONNECTEXP said “Clients today are looking for specialist end-to-end approach which combines data & insight, planning, creative, a partnership division and a wonderful client servicing and project delivery team to create a holistic solution which connects brand and consumers. CONNECTEXP will bring best talent, technology, commerce & experience to bring immersive experiences for the brands”

Headquartered in Mumbai, CONNECTEXP has rolled its operation with team of 20 people covering 7 cities in India.

