End of cookies will hardly impact digital advertising: Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Gozoop

The cookieless future is believed to be a shift in the digital landscape with advertisers and marketers racing to find viable alternatives. In January 2020, Google announced the end of third-party cookies by the end of 2023 which means the tech giant will stop the use of third-party cookies in Chrome. In conversation with e4m, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, Gozoop Group, shares that the end of cookies in 2023 will hardly impact digital advertising as Cookie-ID is just around 10% and is diminishing over time.

Excerpts of his interview:

What are the current trends in programmatic advertising?

The current trends in programmatic advertising include a full-funnel approach using Mobile+ Connected TV. Awareness and consideration stages take place on your TV and the call to action can be done on your mobile phone consecutively.

How are marketers readying themselves for the cookieless future as Google is likely to abolish cookies by 2023?

More than 85% of the programmatic universe is controlled by mobile ids. Cookie-ID is just around 10% and is diminishing over time, hence there will be absolutely no impact on marketeers with Google Chrome removing support for third-party cookies.

First and second-party data will be very small as compared to the Internet universe available, and hence third-party data will always rule the scenario.

How will programmatic companies give media buyers access to publishers and placements in the coming days?

Programmatic advertising has always been targeted efficiently. Here, we buy the audience instead of buying space on a platform and marketeers know the level of correctness in targeting. Hence, expecting a site list for campaign deployment is not only unnecessary but also impossible to provide accurately.

Advertisers will still need to invest in first-party data management. Are they ready for it yet?

A lot of clients have already started making use of enterprise solution subscriptions like a Salesforce or an adobe target to start communicating with first-party data using CRM techniques. The current scenario shows that advertisers are willing to invest largely in managing their first-party data efficiently and are extracting maximum value from it.

Will contextual targeting become all more important now?

Contextual targeting has always been and will continue to be relevant. It all started with using keywords to define contextual targeting, but with advancements in technology, it is now possible to apply the filters of interests, behaviors, in-market segments, job titles, industries, life events, and transactional behavior as well.

Consumers today are much more aware of their rights to privacy than they were before. How will advertisers or first-party data companies convince them to sign up for digital ads?

Although there is an increasing awareness about the right to privacy among consumers, offering discounts and special offers can be a good strategy to get them to sign up for digital ads. Behavioral changes are seen among consumers where users readily accept sharing their data with brands that they interact with on a daily basis.

