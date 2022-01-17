EbixCash Global Services Reports 54% YoY growth in Q4 of 2021

EbixCash Private Limited, today announced that its subsidiary EbixCash Global Services, that targets the Customer Response Outsourcing (CRO), Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) & Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sectors, has secured seven new prestigious contracts in the fourth quarter of the year 2021.

EbixCash Global Services is today recognized as the first independent customer retention and customer response organization in India, with a variety of BPO, CRO and HRO offerings via nine contact centers across the country. The Division serves industries and clients that have cross-selling value for EbixCash services, while focusing on top priority areas like sales, fulfillment and customer retention for its clients.

Bhupesh Tambe, Managing Director, EbixCash Global Services said, “As the Founder of AssureEdge, I made the decision to merge AssureEdge with EbixCash in October 2020 and reset it as EbixCash Global Services. I understood the EbixCash end-to-end vision and the global opportunities that it would bring to the Division in terms of BPO, HRO and CRO. My confidence in the EbixCash enterprise paid off handsomely with the Division reporting 54% YOY top line growth in a pandemic hit year. I am especially excited about the national and international opportunities that are ahead of us in the year 2022.”

Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, EbixCash said, “I am quite pleased with the Division performance, considering that this was achieved in the midst of the century’s biggest human pandemic COVID-19 that hurt most businesses to a great extent. The Division closed the year 2021 with seven new wins, while reporting strong organic top line growth, and growing its staff strength by approximately 2,000 employees – all very creditable achievements.”

