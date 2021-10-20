Earshot.in marks one year anniversary with 'Podfest 2021' festival

The virtual event, livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, was introduced by Earshot co-founder and editor-in-chief Abhijit Majumder

Auto destination Earshot.in turned one on October 19, Tuesday. To mark the occasion, it hosted a podcast festival — Podfest 2021 — featuring some of the biggest names in the audio industry.

The virtual event, livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, was introduced by Earshot co-founder and editor-in-chief Abhijit Majumder.

It kicked off with legendary broadcaster and journalist Mark Tully speaking on the 'Future of Audio' with Earshot executive editor Nagendar Sharma. Tully spoke on his extensive experience in covering Indian politics as a BBC journalist, the days of Emergency, and much more.

The first session focused on Market and Money, and was hosted by Earshot CEO Gaurav Choudhury. Speakers were Patrick Roger, VP, new markets, Adswizz and Abe Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast. Roger spoke about monetisation and how artificial intelligence-based adtech can provide solutions with some creative advertising. Adswizz was also the event partner of Podfest 2021.

The second session on Brands and Podcasts, also hosted by Choudhury, featured industry leaders like Shuvodip Banerjee, VP (marketing) of ITC, Anuj Sidharth, deputy director, marketing and communication, Mediatek India, and Vijayant Khattri, head marketing, Middle East and Africa, Redington Gulf.

The next session at Podfest 2021 was 'On Technology's Edge’. Moderated by Sunny Sen, co-founder and CEO of ConsCent, featured industry luminaries like Sameer Seth, Director Marketing (India), Dolby Laboratories, Ken Philip, co-founder Opalina Technologies, and Hemant Sajnani, president, technology, TV9 Network.

The fourth session on 'Audio Influencers’, hosted by Saurabh Bhramar, CCO, Earshot, had a star-studded panel of podcasters Amit Varma and Mae Thomas, actor Mantra Mugdh, and audio storyteller Neelesh Misra.

The fifth session, 'Mother Tongue Podcasts' was hosted by Advaita Kala and featured singer Malini Awasthi, Bengali film maker Sudeshna Roy, Assamese actor Udayan Duarah, and actor Barsha Rani Bishoya.

A curtain-raiser of Earshot's upcoming signature shows followed. The English series 'She Kills' will feature the story of India's most notorious woman criminals. In Hindi, ‘Masterji' is going to be the story of the real gurus of cybercrime from Jharkhand's Jamtara and other places.

The Bengali audio film Jessore Road is a tumultuous love story between Bangladeshi blogger Akash and Kolkata journalist Mehreen. Indian star actor Indraneil Sengupta and Bangladeshi film star Arifa Parvin Zaman Moushumi have starred in the series.

In Assamese, an audio film will capture one of the finest maritime victories of pre-Independence India: The Battle of Saraighat. Written by renowned playwright Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Bhupen Hazarika's nephew Mayukh Hazarika is one of the star voices in the show.

The other signature release from Earshot will be ‘Bhojpuri Saat Samundar Paar'. It is a spectacular audio story of the language that fravelled across the seven seas with bonded labourers from Bihar and UP to places like Mauritius, Fiji, Caribbean Islands and Netherlands, Acclaimed singer Malini Awasthi anchors this amazing series.

Earshot co-founder and MD Rohit Upadhyay was e-present at the event from Dubai.

“Listening to stories is one of the oldest human activities. The Indian civilisation has a rich tradition of oral storytelling. Today, with podcasts becoming the fastest growing medium, that tradition is seeing a revival,” said Abhijit Majumder, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Earshot. “Earshot.in is proud to be part of this tremendous global movement, making podcasts regional. We are already in English and four Indian languages, and fo:: more are being added shortly. On our first anniversary, we have organised fodfest 2021, a first-of-its-kind podcast festival in India to deepen one's knowledge and engagement in the world of podcasting."

Earshot CEO Gaurav Choudhury said: “Podcasts are challenging the status quo for marketers, communication and media consumption. We are getting close to the high noon phase of podcast consumption in India. Podcasts are rewriting the narrative. From a brand building point of view, podcasting is introducing a different kind of data: 'listener experience'. This data is invaluable for marketing decisions and content strategy."

He added: “Podcasts are also effective to carve out a space in corporate thought leadership. Podcasts are a powerful way to convey something new or dive deeper into a topic. Corporate thought leadership podcasts create credibility. Top global organisations are now creating their own podcast shows involving conversations with their leaders. These give insights into subjects and topics in areas that the companies operate." Earshot.in is available on web, mobile as well as at Apple and Android app stores.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)