e4m-VDO.AI webinar today: Discover the secrets to power of video for maximising revenue

Programmatic has become a dominating narrative in the digital ecosystem over the past few years. 2022 is the year in which publishers should make the best use of the programmatic method. Apart from achieving greater efficiency within their ad sales operations, programmatic advertising can also help them target users relevantly using demographic targeting capabilities of programmatic placement.

To delve deeper into the evolution in the programmatic era and to learn more strategies for successfully adapting to the contemporary way of advertising, exchange4media, in association with vdo.ai, will host a panel discussion on ‘Discovering the secrets to power of video for maximising revenue’, today from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Speakers on this panel will be Brijesh Chandila- Senior Manager- Programmatic Sales & Monetization, Times Internet, Kanthi Suresh- Founder & Editor-In-Chief , PowerSportz, Rahul Dogra-Head--Tech, Digital and New Initiatives, Daily Excelsior, Suhaib Husain- Head - Programmatic Sales, Audience & Ad Operations, THG Publishing Pvt Ltd and Akash Pandey-Lead, Publisher Success, VDO.AI

These speakers will touch upon aspects like: how programmatic ecosystem has impacted the overall advertisement delivery over few years, why publishers are moving towards a clean website model with less intrusive advertisement structure and more fluid interface for the end user, dealing with the cookie less era and more.

To be part of this discussion you can follow this link:

https://e4mevents.com/webinar/vdo-ai/register

