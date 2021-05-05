e4m Play Streaming Media Conference & Awards 2021 set to take place on 12 May

The nascent Indian online video market is metamorphosing into a big industry. The growing adoption of smartphones coupled with falling data prices has catapulted the OTT industry to the big league. The pandemic and the resultant lockdown helped in mainstreaming the OTT services.

A recent Omdia report shed light on the growth of the Indian OTT industry. The report stated that the online video subscriptions grew 142% year over year in 2020 to $639 million as a result of the pandemic. Similarly, the online video ad revenue touched $900 million. Buoyed by so much growth, the OTT players are expected to invest $656 million in Indian originals in 2021. This investment is projected to cross $1 billion by 2025, as global and local OTT players vie for growth.



Considering the growing importance of OTT, exchange4media Group is organising a one-day event on OTT titled e4m Play Streaming Media Conference & Awards. The event will be held on 12th May, 2 pm onwards. This will be the second edition of the event.



The objective behind organising e4m Play Streaming Media Awards will be to honour excellence in the on-demand video and audio content. With the who's who of the Indian OTT industry in attendance, the conference will look to explore trends and challenges that are impacting this streaming space and the opportunities that lie ahead.



It is a one-stop congregation for content creators, video platforms, leading brands, and advertisers. The full-day conference bringing top minds in the business together is a deep dive into the ecosystem that will help you thrive in this increasingly competitive market.



Some of the topics that will be discussed during the event include The dynamics & diversity of OTT content, Unleashing the potential of advertising on OTT, Has OTT democratised creativity and stardom? How is technology shaping the future of streaming?, and Driving the Indian OTT Industry.



The speakers list include:



Gaurav Gandhi, Director & Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India

Kanchan Samtani, Managing Director & Partner, BCG

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki

Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Lead-Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Ajay Mehta, Senior Vice President, Mindshare

Nikhil Madhok, EVP & Head of Hotstar Specials, Disney+ Hotstar

Vijay Koshy, President, TVF

Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Vijay Subramaniam, Director & Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India

Apurva Asrani, Screenwriter, Criminal Justice, Shahid, Aligarh & Editor: Satya, Shahid, Made In Heaven

Maanvi Gagroo, Actor, Four More Shots Please, Ujda Chaman, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan, TVF Tripling & Pitchers, No One Killed Jessica

Soumendra Padhi, Film Director, Jamtara & Budhia Singh

Lokesh Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, Eros Now

Sidd Mantri, Senior Vice President-Product, MX Player

Aditi Olemann, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Myelin Foundry

Rohit Tikmany, Head of Product and Growth, Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Pratik Gandhi, Actor, Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story, Be Yaar & Wrong Side Raju

R Balki, Leading Film Maker, Screenwriter, and Former Group Chairman, Lowe Lintas (Jury Chair Address)

Click here to register for the event.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)