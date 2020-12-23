e4m PLAY 2021 to honour the best in OTT

2020 has been a landmark year for both OTT video as well as audio platforms. The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown imposed by governments across the world forced people to stay indoors and work from home. In India, the pandemic also proved to be a blessing for OTT video and audio platforms as a lot of consumers switched to digital to satiate their entertainment needs. With multiplexes remaining shut for many months and broadcasters finding it difficult to offer fresh content at the peak of lockdown, the time spent by consumers on OTT platforms went through the roof.



Apart from OTT video platforms, 2020 also proved to be a boon for the audio platforms that witnessed a spike in listenership.



In this backdrop and in order to honour excellence in the OTT video and audio business, exchange4media is excited to announce the second edition of its streaming media awards – e4m Play 2021.



The awards aim to recognize and acknowledge the talent and expertise behind the exceptional content that is put out on the web.



From brands to advertising agencies, content studios to curators, production houses to influencers, tech companies to streaming/OTT Platforms, e4m PLAY 2021 seeks to award the best in the business.



After a successful inaugural edition, the second edition promises to be bigger and better. The event will see a virtual gathering of the most influential people in the OTT business.



The awards span four categories:



Content Awards - Awarding content on web / OTT platforms across genres



Brand Integration & Marketing - Rewarding marketing campaigns & integration of brands across content on the web



Special Awards - Recognizing best shows, platforms & creators across languages



Popular Awards - Honoring actors for their outstanding performances in web shows



The Awards will be judged through a robust process by an independent panel of thought leaders. The Jury Chairperson for the previous edition- e4m Play 2020 was Prasoon Joshi, CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman (Asia Pacific), Singer, Writer & Poet.



Click here to view the winners of the e4m Play Awards 2020.



Nominations are invited for the work done from the period 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2020. So, register now. For all other details visit the website e4m Play Awards 2021