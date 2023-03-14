e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: GenZs are a generation of action
In the third episode of the podcast, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team, shed some light on the motivations and beliefs of GenZs
E4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peeks
into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, the Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the third episode
In this 3rd podcast, Lodestar UM CEO Aditi Mishra and Strategy Team Member Kulanath Kaushik talk about 5 key aspects about the GenZ which stood out during their research:
1. GenZs are a generation of action; they like to help their community and many have an entrepreneurial spirit. They are progressive, with 64% feeling that they should be educated about LGBTQ issues from a young age.
2. GenZs see through rhetoric and evaluate information rationally, which makes them skeptical of politics and focused on verifying information for both politics and brand decisions.
3. Rooted values are still important to GenZs, with family being rated as the most important aspect of their lives by 58% of respondents.
4. GenZs are young but mature and seek balance between physical and mental health, with 35% citing mental satisfaction related to their job as the most important factor.
5. GenZs have a pragmatic and solution-seeking mindset, with a functional and purpose-driven decision-making process. They appreciate brands that serve a purpose and value for money inspires loyalty among them.
Culture Round-Up: What buzzed in Feb? Valentine's, Sid-Kiara and 'chhole kulche'
The trends are as per Starcom’s monthly report
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 9:07 AM | 4 min read
February was marked by many significant events such as Budget 2023, the WPL auction, the India Vs Australia match, Pathaan, Valentine’s Day, and many more. The Starcom Culture Round-Up report takes stock of all the topics doing rounds on the internet and fueling conversations.
Here's what dominated the internet in February.
Googly with Google and hashtagging with Twitter
Like always, sports and entertainment reign the world of Google and Twitter. Conversations around cricket went up in the last month, revolving around the IND vs AUS test series. Fans became super detectives when Virat’s food delivery arrived and confirmed that he wasn’t excited about his well-known favourite chhole bhature but chhole kulche instead!
English Premier League and UEFA Champions League drove conversation around football for the month of February. Football conversations mainly revolved around team performance and in-form players. Fans also celebrated Ronaldo’s birthday with “#GOAT” and sent the warmest of their wishes across online platforms. Later, Ronaldo scored 2 hattricks in February. Renewing his all-time club goal and his hat trick records sent fans into a tizzy.
Coming to Movies and Entertainment, Bigg Boss Season 16 ruled the first half of the month with fans cheering for their favourites. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were there on every tweet and anticipated result post. The most awaited and hyped announcement of Hera Pheri 3 with the original chaotic Raju-Shyam-Baburao had netizens in a celebration mood. The audience had a "kidney main heart attack" moment with the super pleasing announcement.
‘Ek baar hi to kiya’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer – ‘Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar’ has been making the netizens dance to its every beat with them being super excited for this promising release next month. Apart from movies, Sid-Kiara wedding was all the news and hype in the world of Bollywood. The couple looked flawless, and their wedding edit gave their fans the ‘FOMO’ syndrome of Mr/Ms Perfect in their life. The couple received warm wishes and nothing else on their auspicious ceremony.
Grooving with Spotify
On Spotify- ‘O Bedardiyan’ from Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar has taken the top spot with maximum plays followed by 'Tera Hua' and 'Kuri Chamkeeli'. 'Naiyo Lagda' from Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ has also taken a spot among top 5 in February. The top 10 this month have been dominated by groovy love songs. Overall, the mood of the Indian audience has been quite romantic in the month of February.
Reel it, Meme it
Popular in reels were the 'Kya bolra tha? Tera dimaag garam ho gya to kya karlega' format where the audience created some hilarious real-time conversations with parents/girlfriends/wives. 'Pyar hota kayi baar hai’ from Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar and ‘Main Khiladi’ from Selfiee gave ultimate dance numbers for the Insta users to show off their dancing skills. ‘Toca Toca’ dress-up transition was another trend which was loved by the Indian audience.
Moving on, the cute ‘Lightening McQueeeeeeen!’ meme trend was also buzzing where the users appreciated their consistent supporters throughout their life journey. Nicolas Cage’s new movie – ‘The Unbearable Weight of the Massive Talent’ has provided the audience with one of the best meme templates ever seen and the memers aren’t getting enough of it! Punjab’s ‘Pajjo! Pols aagyi, pols’ and ‘Oyeee Hoyeee!’ blushing template from Salman Khan’s Tere Naam are other memes that received massive love from the audience. Everyone’s favourite ‘Lord Punit’ had been consistently providing quality meme-worthy videos throughout February as well.
26% FDI rule will not apply on OTTs just hosting digital feed of TV news channels
MIB issues statement saying it has received several representations from Chambers of Commerce and OTT platforms seeking clarification on it
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 5:51 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified that the stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with government approval route would not apply to the OTT platforms that are just hosting the digital feed of a TV news channel.
“TV news channels granted permission under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2022 (and the earlier Guidelines of 200W and 20 11) Of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and their entities operating the digital news content are already covered by FDI policy of the Central Government. Accordingly, when an OTT platform hosts the digital feed of a TV news channel (granted permission under the extant Guidelines), the stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with Government approval route would not apply to the OTT platform for the mere activity of hosting such feed,” read a statement issued by the Deputy Director (Digital Media), MIB.
“It is accordingly clarified that when an OTT platform is hosting digital feed of a TV news channel granted permission under the extant Uplinking & Downlinking Guidelines, only as a medium and makes it available to its subscribers/users, such a OTT platform is not covered under the 26% FDI rule,” mentioned the statement.
The ministry said it has issued a clarification since it received several representations from Chambers of Commerce and OTT platforms (covered under the IT Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021) seeking clarification on the matter.
TRAI extends date for comments on digital infra consultation paper
The last date for submission of comments and counter-comments is now April 6 and April 20, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended time for submission of comments and counter-comments on a consultation paper on the introduction of digital connectivity infrastructure provider authorisation under a unified licence (UL).
The last date for submission of written comments and counter-comments is now April 6, 2023 and April 20, 2023 respectively.
TRAI had released the consultation paper on February 9, 2023.
The last date for receiving comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was fixed as March 9, 2023 and for counter-comments as March 23, 2023.
Digital India Bill draft to be ready by July: Report
According to the report, at least two more consultations on the bill will be held by March 20
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 9:14 AM | 1 min read
The draft Digital India Bill may be ready by July, according to a report in a prominent business portal. The report, which quotes sources, claims that at least two more consultations on the bill by March 20. The consultation over the draft will last 90 days.
According to the report, the first consultation meeting was held in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The bill is supposed to replace the Information Technology Act 2000.
IPL & WPL: Esports & gaming brands play their game off-field
A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 10, 2023 8:41 AM | 5 min read
With the Women Premier League series already in full swing, and Indian Premier League getting ready to line up at the crease, online chatter and television traffic are being dominated by all things cricket. And gaming companies and allied agencies are making the most of it.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, while TV is still dominant in terms of its slice of the media pie, digital has the fastest growth rate. This has led to a vast amount of collaboration between digital entities and TV media, with brand collaborations and activations across the aisle.
Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, says that over the years, there has been tremendous growth in the online gaming industry, and marquee events like IPL play an important role in the overall traction on the platforms.
“It has always been a fan-favourite event, including the fantasy sports industry too. During the IPL season, cricket or sports enthusiasts look for an option in the market to flaunt their skills, and here, online gaming platforms like PlayerzPot come in and provide them an opportunity to showcase their skills and have a thrilling experience,” he says.
Digital gaming has become highly advanced over time with more and more people joining in each day. Our country is home to over 430 million mobile gamers as we speak, and it is estimated to only grow further in the future.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says marketers across industries are on the lookout for relevant opportunities and so is the case with gaming. “A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games. In the coming IPL 2023 season also we are all geared up for gaming and esports advertising with many new trends.”
“Live events, like IPL, present a great opportunity for brands to draw more eyeballs toward their platform and generate more user base,” says Yadav, adding that the brand is preparing to launch a new campaign for IPL this year focusing on new media platforms and collaborations with influencers as well as OTT platforms too.
Krutik Patel, Founder of Cybeart, a gaming chair brand with a presence across the globe, sees the IPL as a vital opportunity. “Our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Gujarat Titans marks the very first time that any chair brand has partnered with a cricketing team and the fact that they are the reigning champions of India’s premier cricket league makes it an even better prospect,” he says.
“Through this association, we will be setting up co-branded experience centers in the team’s home stadium which will provide fans with a first-hand comfortable and unique experience of our exclusive chair. Additionally, many digital activities/contests will be conducted during the season in order to generate engagement toward Cybeart and our partnered teams. Apart from Gujarat Titans, there are a few more upcoming sports activations. Our activation with Warner Brothers will be active very soon,” adds Patel.
Jaya Chahar, Founder and CEO, JCDC Sports Pvt.Ltd. which operates Trade Fantasy Game, says that with the platform having recently been launched and IPL 2023 will be very important for fantasy gaming enthusiasts.
“We will look to leverage the IPL by launching our digital video campaign made with the brand ambassador Deepak Chahar. The campaign will have three phases: pre- IPL buzz; DVC launch during IPL; and post-IPL sustenance,” she says.
Chahar believes the DVCs have a fun, quirky storyline which will resonate with the brand’s target audiences at every level while delivering the correct messaging on app features and gameplay.
“These DVCs (digital video commercials) will be present on all social media platforms, top gaming platforms and some selective sports platforms as well since we have seen a good success rate during our launch through digital mediums with 20,000 plus downloads in two days. We will look to grow our user base and increase user engagement on the app,” she says.
In the meantime, PlayerzPot has rolled out its new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana to leverage the potential and popularity of the Women’s Premier League happening in India.
The campaign has four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. To attract young gamers, the campaign will focus on features like instant withdrawal, lowest commission rates, opportunity for a second innings, as well as refer and earn campaigns. Like our previous successful campaigns, we are expecting a rise in user base and traffic on the platform from this campaign as well,” says Yadav
TFG is in the process of exploring brand tie-ups with certain sports and gaming platforms to increase its awareness amongst gamers and sports enthusiasts to further boost engagement and retention of users on the platform.
“We run campaigns as part of our social media activation programs and reward users through these activities. This also helps in generating real time feedback from users,” concludes Chahar.
Given the build-up to the IPL, and the attention being paid to mobile audiences as well as free screenings of select matches (with Reliance Jio playing chief disruptor, given that it has promised a gamut of digital offerings during this season), there is plenty more to come. Gaming brands across the board, speaking to e4m, have said they have a lot more brand activations and announcements on the way. Watch this space for more.
Amazon India elevates Anirban Roy to Head of Performance Marketing
Roy joined Amazon in July 2016 as Senior Category Marketing Manager - Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 11:24 PM | 1 min read
Amazon India has elevated Anirban Roy to the new role of Head , Performance Marketing, India.
Prior to this he was the Head of Marketing at Amazon Devices ( Echo, Alexa, FireTv & Kindle) and also Head Events & Deals.
Roy joined Amazon in July 2016 as Senior Category Marketing Manager - Media.
With an experience of over 16 years in the industry, Roy has worked with Pepsico, ITC and Infosys in the past. He started his career with Infosys as software engineer.
Disney+ Hotstar to not stream HBO shows from March 31
Some of the popular HBO content on the streaming platform included ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO. The streaming platform confirmed the same on Twitter.
Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023
HBO content, which included popular shows like 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.
The two entities have been in partnership since 2015.
Some media reports now say Amazon Prime Video may start streaming HBO shows.
