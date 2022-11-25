INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022 to be out on Nov 30

The launch will be preceded by the second edition of the e4m Influencer Conference 2022

The second edition of the e4m Influencer Conference 2022 is set to be held on Wednesday, November 30 in a glittering ceremony from 12 noon onwards. On this day, the much-awaited INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022 will also be unveiled in the presence of eminent leaders from the advertising and marketing industry.

INCA, GroupM’s brand-safe influencer and content marketing solution unit, provides influencer selection, content production services and content distribution at scale across social and publisher platforms. This is done by using proprietary technology, in-house experts, and a network of industry-leading partners. The INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022 covers all aspects of the industry including trends and the impact of regulation.

With growing digital penetration, there is rapid evolution of social media platforms and the rise of the content and influencer-driven ecosystem. Considering all these factors, it becomes important to shape the influencer marketing ecosystem for the better and INCA gives advertisers this push and helps them deliver the outcomes they need.

INCA aims at connecting brands with the largest network of publishers and influencers to create and promote content across social channels. It focuses on driving brand engagement across all digital platforms.

The day-long e4m Influencer Conference 2022 will be attended by top industry leaders, content creators, brand custodians, agency heads from across the media and entertainment spectrum to throw light on various topics ranging from future of Creator commerce to trends that will shape the future of Influencer Marketing.

