e4m IDMA 2021: Wavemaker India & Mondelez India take big honours

The 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021 held today (July 29) saw honours being given away in the digital media space, specifically the internet, mobile, gaming, social media, and blogosphere ecosystems.

Mondelez India bagged the Best Digital, Social Media & Mobile Media Advertiser of the Year title. Wavemaker India won the honour of the Best Digital & Social Media Agency & Mobile Media Agency of the Year.

The IDMA Person of the Year title was awarded to Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, Phonepe.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bagged two gold metals for their campaigns ‘Business Easy’ and ‘Invest Easy M-site’. MAAS by Affle bagged two gold metals under the brand name ‘RummyCircle’ and their campaign ‘#It's Time to Win It All’.

Among the other gold winners were Madison Media, Wirality Media, BC Web Wise, Wunderman Thompson-Bangalore, Ethinos Digital, InMobi Technology Services, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, White Rivers Media, Dentsu Advertising and Media Services India, Mediacom India, Omnicom Media Group, Team POP (Digitas + Leo Burnett), Artificial Reality, Zee Marathi, OMD India, Neil Patel Digital India, Kinnect, Aditya Birla Wellness, Kreativ Street, and Locobuzz. Each of them bagged a gold.

The jury meet for e4m IDMA 2021 took place on July 16, 2021. This year's Jury Chair was Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India. The grand Jury members were Thomas Chacko, MD & CEO, Tata Coffee; Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, India, Essence; GouravRakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures; Neelendra Singh, Managing Director, Adidas India; Mariam Mammen Mathew, Chief Executive Officer, Manorama Online; Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP; Richa Arora, Managing Partner & CEO - ESG Stewardship Services, ECube Investment Advisors; Amit Malik, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Aviva Life Insurance Company; L.V. Krishnan, CEO, TAM India; Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India; Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited; Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India; Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Life Insurance; Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals; Preeti Reddy, Chairwoman, Insights Division, South Asia, Kantar; Vishakha RM, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd; SangeetaTalwar, Managing Partner,Flyvision Consulting; Bhaskar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Redbull; Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Digital Experience, Adobe India; RohitOhri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India; KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca.

Here is the complete list of winners:

