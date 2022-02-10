e4m GameOn Summit to explore changing demographics of gaming industry in India

As the digital media space expands exponentially, the gaming sector is also witnessing rapid growth and is expanding considerably. As a keen tracker of developments across the media space, the e4m group recognizes and highlights the growth and developments in the gaming industry and also the ones who drive it.

In order to explore the gaming sector further, e4m has announced the second edition of the e4m GameOn-Online Gaming Summit. The event is set to be held on 11th March and will be based on the theme-‘The next level of online gaming in India’.

The Summit explores the industry’s rapidly growing revenue streams, the drivers of growth, the changing demographics of the gaming universe, and ways brands can seize the opportunity to target consumers.

The burgeoning space offers a multitude of opportunities, not just for those directly involved, but the A&M industry at large. Popular brands across segments are venturing into the gaming space, with global companies ranging from Fastrack to KFC to Jio investing in and promoting games, tournaments and more.

With over 400 million casual gamers in India itself (a demographic larger than the entire US population), and government plans for expanding the country's digital infrastructure as well as developing 5G capabilities across hyperlocal geographies, the future of this sunrise industry has never looked brighter. The Summit will also release e4m-ESP Report on the Indian Online Gaming Landscape 2022.

The virtual gaming event is powered by the leading digital marketing agency Xapads Media. The GameOn Summit, the first of its kind, invites you to log into the conversation and upgrade opportunity.

The symposium has an enviable list of speakers, from across the fields of both gaming and advertising including:

Kevin R. Soltani, CEO, GIMA Group, Inc., USA



Pia Schörner, Head of Gaming & Sponsoring, BMW Group (Germany)



Michael Heina, International Sector Director, Esports and Gaming, YouGov (USA)



Shreya Sachdev Head – Marketing, PUMA (India)



Marcus Howard, Author, ‘INNOVATE: Gaming & Esports’ & Member, Blockchain Game Alliance (USA)



Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, Essence India



Jacob Shrader, GM of Esports at ZenSports (USA)



Roland Landers, President, All India Gaming Federation (India)



Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment GroupM South Asia (India)



Anurag Khurana, CEO and Founder, Newgen Gaming (India)



Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder & Director, exchange4media (India)

To register, click on this link.

