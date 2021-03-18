e4m Game On: Online Gaming Summit all set to kick-off today



The event will kick-off at 2 pm with a keynote by G2 Esports COO Peter Mucha on 'How Covid-19 impacted the esports industry'. This will be followed by a fireside chat between exchange4media Group Chairman & Editor in Chief Dr. Annurag Batra and Mobile Premier League (MPL) Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Sai Srinivas. The theme of the fireside chat is 'Indian Gaming Companies Going Global'.



After the fireside chat, KPMG Partner & Head, Media & Entertainment Girish Menon will update the gathering about the 'The Online Gaming Landscape in India'. The next session will see InMobi Director, Marketing, Asia Pacific Rajesh Pantina talking about 'Reaching the Connected Consumer: Getting your Game Face on'.



The first panel discussion of the event will take place at 3.30 pm. The session is titled 'Gaming: The New Media for Marketers'. The session chair is Jayesh Ullatil, VP & GM, India, InMobi while the panelists include Ritu Gupta, Director Marketing, DELL Technologies; Nilesh Gohil, Chief Business Officer, Merkle Sokrati; Rashmiranjan Mishra, Business Head, Nazara Technologies; Vineet Sharma, VP Marketing & NBD – South Asia, AB InBev; and Ashwin Padmanabhan, President, Partnerships & Trading, GroupM.



The second panel discussion titled 'Decoding the Online Gaming Market in India' will take place at 4.10 pm. The session chair is Dr. Annurag Batra while the panelists include Roland Landers, President, All India Gaming Federation; Naman Jhawar, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations, MPL; Sukamal Pegu, Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club; Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India and Philippe Wong, Head of Marketing, Esports Players League (ESPL) .



The second day of the event will have two speaker sessions followed by a panel discussion.



The first speaker session titled 'Digital Marketing Techniques To Acquire Customers In Asia' will be addressed by Chris Wieners, Managing Partner, Hogo Digital. The second speaker session will see Vinit Karnik, Business Head, Entertainment, Sports & LIVE Events, GroupM speaking on the topic 'Esports- No.2 Indian sport of the next decade?'.



The session 'How Mobile is Revolutionizing Gaming in India' will have five speakers deciphering the mobile gaming revolution. These include Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jetsynthesys; Siddhartha Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Hungama Digital Media; Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO, Dangal Games; Nitin Goel, Country Manager Indian Subcontinent, Gameloft; and Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO, Dangal Games. This session will be chaired by Mr Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media group.