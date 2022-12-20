e4m-DNPA Annual Summit & Digital Impact Awards: Jury to reward excellence in digital media
The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
DNPA’s first annual conclave, organised in association with exchange4media Group, will be held on January 20, 2023, in New Delhi. The conclave is a platform for the exchange of ideas & thoughts, sharing of the latest technological developments in the field of digital media, and regulatory or policy challenges besides other issues that the media faces from time to time in its quest for growth and excellence in journalism. This time, the focus area of the conclave is expected to be unfolding new contours of the relationship between Big Tech and News Media publishers. Experts from across the globe are expected to participate in the day-long conclave along with top Indian leadership and other stakeholders.
The Summit will be attended by senior government leaders, foreign policymakers, senior journalists, publishers, technology leaders and other stakeholders to exchange experiences, ideas, challenges, and opportunities in making the world of digital media more vibrant and empowered.
DNPA would also take this opportunity to honour and celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference across different categories. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will recognise and honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. For this, the jury comprising great minds from the industry is set to meet for nominations on December 28, 2022.
The nominations in the first year have been selected by a research team of the e4m Group. The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.
DNPA proposes to give awards in the following eight categories for the best use of digital media:
1. Human Resource Development & Education
2. Health
3. Financial Reforms
4. Sustainability and Environment Protection
5. Promote Ease of Business
6. Governance & Administrative Reforms
7. Women & Child Welfare Reforms
8. Ease of Living
The Jury members are as follows:
1. S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman- TFCI & Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
2. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronics, Government of India
3. Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media
4. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)
5. Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network
6. Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fake news: PIB’s Fact Check Unit cracks down on 3 YouTube channels
These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and over 30 crore views
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:29 PM | 1 min read
In a series of over 40 fact-checks, the PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted three YouTube channels for spreading false information. These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.
This is the first time when PIB has exposed entire YouTube channels as against individual posts on social media spreading false claims.
PIB said the channels were spreading false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, government schemes, EVMs and farm loan waivers.
The YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube.
Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Are advertisers looking past ‘walled gardens’ in India?
Industry observers note that large advertisers have started investing in other platforms, and tech biggies like Google and Meta are feeling the pinch
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 20, 2022 8:51 AM | 6 min read
After commanding the digital advertising space for years, tech giant Google is now looking at smaller portions of ad budgets globally. YouTube and Search, which have long been drivers of the company’s overall performance, have started showing some weakness of late, say industry observers. The reason, they say is marketers exploring new alternatives.
In FY22, Google recorded Rs 24,000 crore as ad revenue from India. This was nearly 75% higher compared to the previous year.
This may not be the story anymore. Leading Indian advertisers have now started slashing their ad monies for digital platforms like Google, media planners told e4m.
Paras Mehta, Business Head of Matterkind, a Reprise network company, said, “Leading FMCG brands and others too are eager to be present on platforms where their core TG is, and for doing so they are more open than ever to the idea of understanding and exploring new opportunities. Many advertisers now allocate 15-20% of their ad spends as ‘Test-Learn-Scale’ on platforms outside of the known walled gardens to reach out to their TG in the ‘Open Web’. The trend is likely to grow with more and more advertisers following the suit.”
Google, Meta and some other major digital advertising platforms are referred to as ‘walled gardens’. A walled garden is a closed ecosystem, in which the technology provider has total control over the content, ad inventory, ad buying and selling among others, thanks to their huge database.
Google, for instance, gets nearly 8.5 billion daily searches on its search engine, giving it a market share of 86% globally. The majority of its ad revenue comes from Search and Display.
It is being noticed that large advertisers are investing in eCommerce platforms that allow Search directs for intended consumers. This trend is clear from Flipkart and Amazon India alone pocketing Rs 7,000 crore of ad revenue.
Highlighting how the number of walled gardens has gone up from two to 2,000 over the last few years, Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder and Chairman, RD&X Network, said: “Until a few years ago, Google and Meta enjoyed complete duopoly in the digital space. Now, their market share must be roughly 80 per cent. In the last 5-10 years, new platforms like eCommerce brands, LinkedIn and several others have started eating up their pie.”
With advertising revenues in India growing year on year, the walled gardens’ revenue has not been hit in terms of absolute numbers. However, their dominance in digital advertising is being challenged by new digital ad platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The trend is visible in international markets where TikTok has emerged as a potential challenge, says Sajal Gupta, Chief Executive - Kiaos Marketing.
It's noteworthy that Google and Meta’s market share in the US has dropped to 65% and TikTok is being cited as the main reason for the shrinking of the ad supply to the two walled gardens.
“Had TikTok not been banned in India, Google and Meta revenues would have suffered losses in India as well, like the US and European markets,” opines Gupta.
Marketers are generally concerned about inflation, negative market sentiment and global factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and the deceleration of Google and Meta’s growth engine. Massive layoffs at Google, Meta and many other tech platforms further indicate troubles in the tech sector in the coming days.
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, shares that advertisers have tightened their purse strings in Q3, which has impacted the digital ad spend as a whole. “Major brands have reduced their digital advertising budget by about 10 per cent and are likely to reduce it further in the fourth quarter. This includes their spending on Google, Meta and other platforms.”
As for Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Grapes, the impact is not going to be severe. “The industry is discussing a lot about the Google and Meta slowdown impacting the growth of the advertising sector. Well, we could see brands deducting some percentage of their overall marketing budget. But it's not going to impact the sector phenomenally.”
Some media agencies have not witnessed any significant decline in Google’s ad budget allocation. Kumar Awanish, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, said, “Google’s ad platform DV360 is quite robust, simple and cost-effective. Its scale and reach are phenomenal compared to any other platform. There is no question of slashing the Google budget or picking any other DSP or SSP.”
Multiple Platforms
Apart from Google’s DV360, offerings are available from multiple Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) to bid on ad inventory. These platforms are namely Amazon, Walmart, Verizon, Mediamath and Flipkart. AdTech platforms or Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) that manage the inventory of digital publishers’ websites and apps such as PubMatic, Magnite and Hivestack are also available, experts noted.
According to Paras Mehta, “The availability of multiple options has prompted media planners to propose 5-6 available options to advertisers apart from Google’s DV 360. Some marketers approve 3-4 of them.”
Bhasin agrees, “The entry of programmatic players like Mediamath in the market have increased the ad inventory.”
First-Party Data
Most advertisers have started investing in first-party data in anticipation of the deprecation of cookies by Google in the next few years.
“This has helped them be activation platform agonistic in their approach. Apple and Firefox have already implemented stricter rules around third-party audience tracking on browsers as well as apps,” Mehta explains.
Bhasin agrees, “Advertisers with their own first-party data are themselves becoming walled gardens. Hence, their dependence on tech giants has gradually declined to an extent.”
He stressed there is a need for a “Platform of Platforms” that breaks silos and allows integration of advertising technology and marketing technology.
It is noteworthy that Google has started the Privacy Sandbox initiative to collaborate with the ecosystem on developing privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies and other forms of cross-site tracking. Trial versions of Privacy Sandbox APIs in Chrome have been released for developers to test.
Strengthening SEO
Besides, brands are strengthening their own websites with SEO strategies. This should further reduce their dependence on audiences available via walled gardens only. While some of these options are a must-have and some are good-to-have, it is important for clients to invest time and money in a solid 1P data strategy, a very robust analytics tool, and attribution models to sustain these efforts for times to come, explains Mehta.
Google’s Response Awaited
e4m has reached out to Google to get its perspective and response to the emerging market trend as pointed out by media agencies. The company had not shared its comments till the time of publishing the story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google for India event announces launch of 'multisearch' feature
The new feature allows users to search for things through both text and image
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
The Google for India event yesterday saw a sit down between the internet giant's CEO Sundar Pichai and the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, among a slew of announcements and launches for and by Google India.
? Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat ?— Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022
Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query - just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.
Coming ?in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/ZtXKtnHsGD
Having introduced the multisearch option to its US customers in April, Google announced the launch of the same in India yesterday, available in English for now, with Hindi expected to be added next year. The new feature allows you to search for things through both text and image. For example, if a customer sees a textile pattern they like, they can take a photo and look for clothes made using the same pattern.
This should provide impetus to brands and products, especially those who can quickly crack the algorithm.
There was a lot of concentration on spreading Google's presence pan-India, with a lot of new features based around voice and search, in regional languages across a spectrum of features, all expected to be introduced over the next few months.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema: 32mn tuned in to watch FIFA World Cup final
Over 110 million viewers watched the entire tournament on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:00 PM | 1 min read
JioCinema has recorded 32 million viewers for the final day of the FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina picked the FIFA World Cup Trophy.
Over 110 million viewers watched the World Cup content on digital. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 clocked 40bn minutes of watch time across Sports18 and JioCinema.
“We promised to give consumers easy access to the world-class presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and on the back of that, the tournament became the most-watched global sports event on digital where India has not participated,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “This demonstrates the power of digital and the preference viewers and fans have shown to consume their favourite events, which will now see Paris Saint-Germain teammates and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and FIFA World Cup and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi join forces in the Ligue1.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Social and content commerce is an extension of what we do: Arun Devanathan, Myntra
Devanathan - Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra shares insights on the idea behind Creator Fest, content-led marketing and more
By Ritika Raj | Dec 19, 2022 1:24 PM | 5 min read
Building on its active initiatives in social and content commerce, e-commerce platform Myntra recently hosted the Creator Fest, bringing together multiple influencers and creators under one roof.
According to Arun Devanathan - Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra, social commerce is here to stay as a larger trend in the world of marketing and the importance of content-led marketing, influencer marketing and creator-led marketing is continuing to increase.
Sharing more on the insight behind the Creator Fest, he said, “It becomes very critical to build a strong connect with the Creator ecosystem, to work with creators on an ongoing basis and to learn and figure out how to make content that really works for you. The idea was to kind of really celebrate all the work we've been doing with the creator ecosystem, bring all our creators together and talk a bit about you know what our plans for next year.”
The Rise of Social & Content Commerce
For almost a year, a huge chunk of Myntra’s marketing efforts has been heavily focused on social and content commerce. Especially with initiatives like Myntra Style Squad & Myntra Live, in the early part of venturing into the social commerce model, the brand was working on building credibility for these platforms. Further sharing the major hits and learnings of this model, Devanathan added, “We've seen a 2X growth in the average time spent on lives and on our social commerce proposition. We've seen a lot of interest from brands as well, about 75% of the lives we're doing during our big events are now the ones where a brand is really participating. The traction that we have seen with brands as well as creators who want to participate in social commerce is massive. The social commerce team gets so much inbound interest from brands, that that we're actually getting more brands who want to participate than we can handle at the moment. On the learning front, the major learning has been in terms of how different aspects of social commerce work well for different categories and different brands.”
Social and Content commerce has three major stakeholders involved: the brands, the creators and the audiences. The influencers and creators who create content and interact with audiences, the second is the audiences who believe that this is something valuable and an interesting way to shop and third is the brands who are going to leverage social commerce as a platform to engage with audiences and build it both as engagement and a sales channel.
Throwing light on how this works well for Myntra as an aggregator platform, Devanathan shared, “One way to think of it is there are traditional models of e-commerce where a customer might open a website or app look for a product they want to buy, find it and you know, purchase it. What social commerce is doing is saying that you can have social-led product discovery and purchases where I look at a nice piece of content and that's how I find the product and purchase so to that extent, as a platform, social commerce is a very natural fit for Myntra. It is almost an extension of what we already do as an e-commerce player.”
The Way Forward
One of the major insights behind the recently hosted creator fest was also to explore the ways the brand is going to look at and scale social and content commerce going ahead. Sharing the plans of how Myntra is going to scale up, Devanathan shared three main focus areas. The first will be expanding the creator programs to the beauty and personal care category. The second big focus area is connecting with Gen Z audiences and creators while the third is making the whole creator ecosystem accessible to regional audiences.
Sharing more on this, Devanathan added, “The brand aims to bring in 80+ beauty enthusiasts which include both content creators on beauty as well as experts like makeup artists, and dermatologists so that we can create really comprehensive content which is not just entertaining but also has an expert point of view built into it. For the second focus area, Myntra already has a campus ambassador program where we work with budding young creators from the campuses of India and we will be taking that program and scaling it up a notch by taking the top creators from the campus program and inducting them into our style squad which will give them the opportunity to work with us on a long term basis and become professional content creators. For the regional part of things, we are creating content in regional languages, bringing in creators from beyond the metros from the small towns and cities of India because they bring their own unique perspectives on fashion and beauty and their local trends and create content that really appeals to that specific cohort of audiences.”
Aligning with the three major focus areas, Devanathan also emphasised the fact that Tier 2 and 3 cities and GenZ are going to be the main showrunners in scaling e-commerce models and especially fashion adoption. He added, “Non-metro markets are a big focus area in terms of future growth, both, at an e-commerce level and at social commerce. Something like live shopping is getting picked up in a more aggressive way by non-metro audiences. Similarly, the early adoption of social commerce is definitely happening a lot in the Gen Z cohort. We're seeing Gen Z be the first adopters of social commerce, which is reflected in our future plan to therefore bring in more Gen Z influencers and really double down on that.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Punt Partners raises first round of capital from top investors, entrepreneurs
Punt Partners is a marketing technology startup founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:16 AM | 3 min read
With large ambitions to unlock the $100 Bn mar-tech opportunity that’s not being correctly addressed at this moment in time, serial entrepreneurs Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan have raised their first round of capital from prominent angel investors & entrepreneurs to kickstart operations of their new venture, Punt Partners.
The first raise featured prominent names from the world of media and advertising, marketing, Internet founders & leading funds. These include Aakrit Vanish (Co-Founder, Haptik), Abishek Surendran (Partner, T2D3 Capital), Anand Jain (Co-Founder, CleverTap), Anupam Mittal (Founder, People Group), Arihant Patni (MD), Patni Financial Advisors, Ashish Gupta (MD, Helion Advisors), Ashish Hemrajani (CEO, BookMyShow), Deap Ubhi (Founder, Flip.ai), Deep Kalra (Founder, MakeMyTrip) Gulrez Alam (Co-Founder, Aarby Ads), Harish Bahl and Manish Vij of Smile Group, Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Mihir Jha (Partner ,Point One Capital), Miten Sampat (CRED), Nabendu Bhattacharya (Founder, IdeaCafe), Parikshit Dar (Co-Founder, Bookmyshow), Phanindra Sama (Founder, Redbus), Rajan Navani (Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys), Rajat Gupta (Co-Founder, Mojocare), Rajesh Jain (Founder, Netcore), Ravish Ratnam, (Managing Partner, Point One Capital), Rohit Dadwal (MD, MMA Global), Sanket Shah (Co-Founder, Invideo), Santosh Desai (MD, Future Brands), Sarbvir Singh (CEO, Policybazaar), Shubham Mishra (Co-Founder, Pixis.ai), Suresh Kondamudi (Co-Founder, Clevertap) Vivek Bhargava and Gautam Mehra, (Co-Founders, ProfitWheel). The round also saw participation from funds like Point OneCapital, Namma Capital and Real Time Angel Fund along with creative agency Talented.
Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar & investor director on the board of Punt Partners said, "I have worked with Madhu and Sidharth closely in the past as an investor and board member at Webchutney and as an investor in Madhu’s previous startup as well. I have no doubt that Punt Partners is poised to capitalize on the opportunities that the evolving digital landscape is creating. Currently, the mar-tech of ering is fragmented globally. With their prior experience in starting up, managing large teams combined with their execution capabilities, I am sure Punt Partners will create a strong impact in the market soon and I cannot wait to see their journey unfold”.
In a joint statement, Madhu and Sidharth said, "We are thrilled to have such a high-quality set of investors bullish about the opportunity at hand. The process of fundraising itself becomes an experience full of value-adds when you’re sitting across the table with seasoned angel investors and successful entrepreneurs like the ones we’re dealing with, many of whom we consider our friends. This round of capital infusion directly goes towards accelerating our global team expansion & operations rapidly. Our immediate focus is to close some strategic partnerships, which we will be announcing in the coming months. We especially want to thank our former colleagues and friends who believed in our vision and decided to participate in this round”.
Sidharth Rao was the former group CEO of Dentsu McGarryBowen Group and the co-founder of Dentsu Webchutney, which was the Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2022. Madhu Sudhan has led growth teams at SaaS companies such as Lio, Sensehawk and has founded startups Loanzen & Voxapp. Earlier this year, the duo announced the launch of Punt Partners, India’s first full-serviced mar-tech venture that uses first party data, technology and design to deliver better user retention for brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Elon Musk asks Twitter: 'Should I step down?'
Musk promised that going forward all policy changes in the organisation will be decided through vote
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has posed a crucial question to Twitter, asking users if he should step down as the head of the tech firm. In his tweet, he promised that he will abide by the results of the poll. He then posted a poll, which is so far not in his favour. It stands to see whether the tech entrepreneur will make good on his promise like he has with bringing the 45th US President Donald Trump back on the platform.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Users from both sides of the debate shared their views, commenting that those voting against him should know that he would still own Twitter irrespective of who becomes the head.
On Sunday, Musk apologised for the new Twitter policy that would suspend accounts that are linked to other rival platforms like Facebook, Mastodon, Instagram, etc. India's Koo app also saw its help desk page shut down for "violating the Twitter Rules."
The move stoked backlash from users, including some of Musk's supporters. In response to the criticisms, he stated that any other policy changes in the organisation will be decided through vote going forward.
Musk's decisive poll is set to expire before the stock markets open on Monday morning.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube