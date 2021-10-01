Dream Sports partners with govt to showcase India’s growth at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dream Sports has announced its partnership with the Government of India to showcase India’s resurgence as a hub for growth, innovation and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai. The India Pavilion, one of the largest among 190 participating countries, will display India’s exceptional fight back against COVID-19 and the country’s emergence as a nerve centre for global business. Dream Sports will showcase the extensive opportunity that lies at the unique intersection of sports and technology, as well as bring to life the large-scale positive transformation that can be brought about through digital technology and innovation within the Indian sports ecosystem.

At the inauguration of the India Pavilion today, Uday Shankar, FICCI, President said, “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies and the third largest startup ecosystem. The India Pavilion will be a global platform for potential investors to experience this growth, leading opportunities, business achievements and cultural diversity with cutting-edge technologies. Over the past seven years, the Government of India’s vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Digital India has reaped benefits with multiple innovation hubs and over 50,000 registered startups, that have set the roadmap for India’s digital journey. Dream Sports is one such success story that truly represents the impact of industry-focused reforms, and the possibilities of digital competencies and advancements that New India can bring to the world. We look forward to welcoming them as partners.”

Commenting on the partnership, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, "We are delighted to support the Government of India’s initiatives in digitisation and self-reliance. Our vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ through the confluence of sports and technology. We want to help build an ecosystem that nurtures the growth of sports in India by engaging fans in a much deeper way than ever before. We hope to contribute significantly to India’s economy by growing the Fantasy Sports industry, investing in several sports companies, generating employment and supporting India’s athletes through our grassroots initiatives.”

Expo 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will commence today, and conclude on March 31, 2022. The India Pavilion will mirror India’s celebration of 75 years of Independence. Created on the theme of “Openness. Opportunity. Growth", it will showcase the latest technologies and create an ambient, futuristic environment with installations powered by augmented reality and projection mapping.

