Disney+ Hotstar lines up 11 new snackable shows

Adding another feather in its cap of varied offerings, Disney+ Hotstar is launching a bouquet of snackable shows that will pack a punch by delivering king-sized entertainment in small doses. These short-format titles will provide easy viewing entertainment without compromising on the quality. Bringing together some of today’s most popular names in digital entertainment, these shows will feature versatile actors including Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malavade, Poonam Dhillon, Barkha Singh, Tanuj Virwani, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sandeepa Dhar, Rahul Bagga, Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma, Nauheed Cyrusi, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Paresh Pahuja, Vrajesh Hirjee, Veebha Anand, Anupriya Goenka, Shreyas Talpade, Bidita Bag, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Khera, Sahil Vaid, Kriti Vij, Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Sayandeep Sengupta, Sahil Shah, Ahan Nirban, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma, Paritosh Tripathi, Sharat Sonu, Ruchi Malviya amongst others.

Ranging across genres including crime, thriller, comedy, romance and more, the titles include ‘Mukesh Jasoos’, ‘Bamini and Boys’, ‘Murder Meri Jaan’, ‘Teen Do Paanch’, ‘Six’, ‘Shit, Yaar’!’, ‘Bhopal to Vegas’, ‘Hamara Bar Happy Hour’, ‘Crime Next Door’, ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ and ‘Ankahi Ansuni: Jhaagi Files’. Starting May 7, new episodes of these titles will be released every day on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar viewers can now enjoy an exciting array of high-quality short-format content for free at a scale that’s never been seen before.

Stay tuned for Disney+ Hotstar’s all new line-up of snackable shows, starting May 7!

Show Summaries and Actor Quotes

❏ Chattis Aur Maina starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan – An empowering love story of Chattis and Maina - two people who are like chalk and cheese, in a brimming town called Dhooppur with quirky yet endearing residents. As the lead of ‘Visphotak Angels’ the dance troupe that has come to town for the wedding season, ‘Rani Angel’ aka Maina, has run-ins with the neighborhood good boy, Chattis, the son of a local failed politician Mehak Singh, while all the townsfolk love and hate her in turns. Will Maina and Chattis take a liking to each other and achieve their respective dreams, or will they become pawns in Mehak Singh’s agenda of reviving his failed political career. Will it be a happily ever after for Maina and Chattis or will life chart a different route for them?

Actor Sandeepa Dhar, who will play a pivotal role in Chattis Aur Maina said, “My character Maina in Chattis Aur Maina is an independent, career-oriented and quirky girl who is stubborn about the way she lives her life. Supporting herself since she was 18, she is conscious about the important things in life, and even looks out for her girl gang of dancers. I loved playing this role, and am very excited to see how audiences react to it.”

❏ Mukesh Jasoos starring Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev – Mukesh Jha is a fraud vakil. He lives with his MIL but his wife has left him for his cousin! Mukesh Jha can no longer be the vakil that he has been forever.. he now wants to become Mukesh Jasoos! After all “jasoosi aur vakaalat mein zyaada farak nahi hai,” he says! Along with his able aide Muktaram he starts solving cases (petty in money, big in EQ) but before he realises he finds himself in the midst of a sinister plot where dead bodies start piling up! Ab Mukesh Jha banenge Mukesh Jasoos!

Actor Rahul Bagga, who will essay the role of Mukesh in Mukesh Jasoos, said, “Mukesh Jasoos has an unconventionally quirky story, narrated through creative storytelling that will make you laugh and keep you hooked. The digital space has provided a platform for a new wave of creativity in the industry, and I feel privileged to be a part of it with such interesting stories such as Mukesh Jasoos. Mukesh Jasoos and all the other snackable shows releasing on Disney+ Hotstar show that good entertainment does come in small packages too!”

❏ Six starring Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar - Kashish Sura, a well-off businessman, settled and successful, gets murdered in the wee hours of the night as the world welcomes the new year. As the murder mystery unveils, the investigating officers led by Ruhana Dhulaap, find six threads to this case i.e Kashish’s six women, all unaware of each other’s existence. If he met all them on the fateful day he was killed, who is the killer and what was the motive exactly?

Actor Mandira Bedi, who plays a pivotal role in Six, said, “The genre of murder mystery is very close to my heart - I loved the script in the first reading itself, and I really took to the show and character! The series is so fast paced and nerve-wracking, that it’ll keep audiences on the edge of their seats right till the end. I had to play a serious role as an investigating officer, something that I was pining to do. I can say for sure, this one’s going to have you glued all the way till you find out what happens.”

Actor Sid Makkar said, “My character, Kashish Sura is a mystery in himself, that only unravels after he is murdered under mysterious circumstances. Not only is it revealed that he had six lovers, but all six were uniquely different which just raises the question - what kind of a guy was Kashish afterall? Six is a short yet gripping story with unexpected twists and turns that will capture the interest of audiences.”

❏ Murder Meri Jaan starring Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh - Sonal Arora is an adventurous runaway Con Bride, who finds herself stuck in a fake marriage with ACP Aditya, the top Homicide investigator in Bhopal Police in her latest con. The twist of fate gives her a chance to experience the other side of law, solving murder mysteries. Meanwhile, ACP Aditya is stuck between a rock and hard place even as his boss and colleague are only too keen to finally catch the biggest con in their area aka “Looteri Dulhan”.

Actor Tanuj Virwani who features in Murder Meri Jaan said, “ACP Aditya is a righteous and intelligent cop with a keen eye who sees through his con bride, Sonal Arora, which lands him in a soup. Murder Meri Jaan is a unique crime thriller title in which the coming together of two extremely polar opposite characters results in rib-tickling situations. I had so much fun working on this with Barkha, who is also such a stellar artist. The team has worked incredibly hard to bring this together, and I hope the audience enjoys it.”

Actor Barkha Singh who features in Murder Meri Jaan said, “With a super fun and fast paced storyline, eccentric characters and the hilarious circumstances that they find themselves in, Murder Meri Jaan is a complete entertainment package. My character Sonal is an innocent-looking, but very sharp young girl with a long criminal history that includes duping men after marrying them. You never know what's on her mind. Things turn awry when her latest catch is none other than a police officer himself, resulting in a series of difficult situations for both her and ACP Aditya.”

❏ Teen Do Paanch starring Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag – Unable to conceive, a young couple Vishal and Priyanka decide to adopt a child from an orphanage. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them. Life becomes a roller coaster of sorts for Vishal, who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on. Unable to keep up, will they become a family or will Vishal’s plight become worse as Priyanka finds out she is pregnant with twins!

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who will feature in Teen Do Paanch shared his excitement ahead of the launch and said, ”Disney+ Hotstar’s bite-sized format of entertainment is extremely convenient with the added advantage of their trademark unconventional stories. Teen Do Paanch is a rib-tickling comedy about a young couple who want a child but end up with five, and I can’t wait for it to make people laugh since there is no better feeling when one is able to cheer people up with your work.”

❏ Shit, Yaar! starring Sayandeep Sengupta, Sahil Shah, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Rajesh Khera, Vrijesh Hirjee – Anything can happen under the influence of a deadly mix of adrenalin and alcohol. Ask the two young corporate executives who performed a stupid stunt which took them to a weekend-long, hilarious yet tumultuous journey through the gangs of two dangerous crimelords & the cops!

Actor Sayandeep Sengupta, who portrays the role of Yash in Shit, Yaar said, “When I read Shit, Yaar! my first thought was wow! That's a bizarre show and I haven't been a part of such a story yet. Two relatable corporate misfits who get all mixed up with obnoxiously eccentric drug mafias which results in quite a rollercoaster weekend.”

❏ Bhopal to Vegas starring Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma – Three friends come together to arrange bachelor parties in the small towns of India, just like it happens in movies. The only condition is that of secrecy - can they keep their secret and have a business with clients that come up with hilarious briefs for their parties?

Actor Sonia Balani, who portrays the role of Rashmi in Bhopal to Vegas said, “Bachelor parties are a western concept that we’ve all grown up watching in Hollywood movies as the one last chance to enjoy singlehood. ‘Bhopal to Vegas’ is the story of three friends and their start-up which organises bachelor parties in a small town, the only condition being complete secrecy. Rashmi, Pranav and Mani realise the hard way that nothing remains hidden in a small town, where everybody knows everything. With comedy, drama and a few wild parties, Bhopal to Vegas is a bite-sized dhamaal of comedy.”

❏ Humara Bar Happy Hour featuring Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchandana, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij – When a group of debauched, self-centered, failed-actor friends inherit a run down bar in Mumbai, a series of comical chaos ensues as they struggle to keep and run a business they have absolutely no clue about!

Speaking about the show, actor Kriti Vij said, “Pari, Gulshan, Shivam and Fuddu are four good-for-nothing, struggling actors who decide to open a bar without knowing anything about running one. In a comical twist of events, these so-called friends start showing their true selves, doing whatever it takes to earn a quick buck. Humara Bar Happy Hour is a light and fun watch, and I am eagerly waiting for audiences to munch on this short-form entertainer along with all the other snackable shows on Disney+ Hotstar.”

❏ Bamini and Boys starring Vidya Malavade, Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit - Three young boys rent a flat exceeding their budget from an attractive woman, living in the same building. Head over heels in love with Bamini (Or so they think!), all three set out and compete to woo her, often leading to hilarious situations and sometimes even harmless rifts in their friendship thanks to their collective crush.

Actor Vidya Malavade said, “Bamini is a divorced mother of an 8-year-old who has a glamorous life in the entertainment industry. Three innocent young boys smitten by her move into the same building, resulting in her being showered with attention. Bamini and Boys is a fun snackable show with an enjoyable storyline and endearing characters that will surely remind audiences of their crushes!”

❏ Crime Next Door featuring Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka – In this gripping crime thriller, a police officer solves some of the most heinous and toughest murder cases of his entire career. Not only are the cases tough to crack but also had many shocking revelations, including the true reason why they were committed.

❏ Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files featuring Paresh Pahuja and Veebha Anand – Demoted for insubordination, Umesh Yadav, an eccentric genius and the youngest inspector in the history of UP police, undertakes the doomed posting at a fictional sleepy town ‘Jhaagi’, infamous for unsolved crimes and mysterious sightings. Together with Pyaare, an opinionated young kid with heightened olfactory senses, son of the local dhaba owner, Madhuri a sincere yet undervalued female constable, the loud, superstitious cop Balram, and the mysterious Barkha - the woman with many disguises, Umesh encounters villainous schemers and sociopathic actors full of treachery and cunning, as his sleuth skills and instincts are pushed to their limit.

Sharing his excitement on his upcoming show, actor Paresh Pahuja said, “Among the best that the UP police has seen, Umesh is an eccentric cop sent to a sleepy town of mysteries as a punishment. While solving crimes around town he meets Madhuri, who becomes an informer and confidant to him. With an intense setting, the storyline is spooky as mysteries unfold every now and then, but Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files also has shades of fun. I am excitedly waiting to see the audiences enjoy this most uncommon duo who bring peace to the town only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)