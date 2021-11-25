Disney+ Hotstar launches educational program 'LEAP' for agency planners

Disney+ Hotstar today announced the launch of LEAP - An educational program for agency planners on advertising solutions and online video marketing on Disney+ Hotstar. Through this program, agencies will gain in-depth knowledge and expertise in planning and executing strategic digital campaigns. The first session of LEAP goes live on 25th November with team Dentsu India.

“At Disney+ Hotstar, our constant endeavour is to equip advertisers and agencies with solutions that bring them closer to their customers and help them stand out in the industry. With the digital world evolving rapidly and online video marketing platforms playing an extremely important role in consumers' lives, it is imperative to comprehensively understand the potential these platforms offer. Through LEAP, we aim to further strengthen our commitment towards the digital advertising ecosystem by equipping them with insights and knowledge that will help them maximize outcomes,” said Nitin Bawankule, Head - Ad Sales, Star and Disney India.

Digital platforms are an integral part of a consumer’s viewing behaviour and are proving to be an effective medium for brands to connect with their audiences. However, media planning on online video marketing platforms needs a different approach. With LEAP the agencies will be equipped with the adequate tools and solutions to leverage their brand’s messaging. From media to measurement, the two-day program will cover various aspects for agency planners on digital advertising and media planning and help them to understand how to leverage Disney+ Hotstar’s advertising solutions to maximize brand visibility.

Disney+ Hotstar’s LEAP program is aimed at enabling agency planners and further strengthening the online video marketing ecosystem.

