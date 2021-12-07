Dislike count is back on YouTube, netizens have a good year ahead

The new browser extension it possible for users on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and even iOS to restore the YouTube dislike count to their video watching experience

Google had courted controversy last month by announcing that dislike count on videos would be disabled. The move was considered as political as many politicians including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have had a tough time with the dislike counts on their YouTube channels over the past year. Many controversial ads on YouTube were also disliked in bulk by netizens.

Now, a browser extension has been brought to keep dislikes counting, at least for now. This also means dislike on YouTube ads can be counted now. The new browser extension simply titled “Return YouTube Dislike” makes it possible for users on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and even iOS to restore the YouTube dislike count to their video watching experience.

The extension has picked up thousands of positive reviews from users. Netizens had a field day. Some wondered how it actually did work! When installed and active, the extension automatically changes the YouTube site to where it shows a dislike count as it did previously. Better yet, it also shows exact numbers instead of the general “10k” when hovering over the like/dislike section. To download the extension, you can use this direct link or search for “Return YouTube Dislike” in the Chrome Web Store.

