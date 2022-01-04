Digitactix wins digital mandate for bluechemGROUP

Following a multi-agency pitch, Mumbai-based Digitactix, an integrated digital marketing agency, has won the company’s mandate to build the business in the digital world.

“As our digital agency, Digitactix is agile, understanding, and appreciative of our business requirements. They are also well-equipped to help us leverage digital platforms for our brands,” comments Nikhil Junnarkar, the Regional Manager- India, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, of the bluechemGROUP on this selection. On a very optimistic note, he also added, “It has been a great experience working with them. We are confident that in the long run, they will continue to add a lot of value to the bluechemGROUP.”

Winning the digital media mandate of one of Europe’s trusted brand manufacturing purveyors of advanced chemical cleaning products is the perfect gift for Digitactix which is celebrating its 6th anniversary. They were up against some really tough competition but emerged victoriously. “It’s the challenges that we thrive on the most,” says Ankita Gupta, Founder and CEO of Digitactix, on the eve of the company’s 6th anniversary, “It’s only been 6 years that we started our journey, so we are a young team. But we are determined to do some great work and deliver innovative solutions for the brands that we partner with.”

About the partnership, Ankita affirms, “We are thrilled to be the digital partner of bluechemGROUP which has innovative products in the automotive sector. We look forward to working with the Team bluechemGROUP to help their brands achieve their marketing goals using social media marketing, SEO, and other relevant digital touchpoints.”

This collaboration with bluechemGROUP has added one more feather to the crown of this leading digital marketing agency in Mumbai, India. However, so far Digitactix has recorded a huge ROI for several pioneer brands across the globe and one of them is Blue Orchid Hotels in the UK. With a spend of 1174.22 pounds in paid ads in the first 3 months, Digitactix has generated a revenue of 73189.93 pounds. This means, in just 3 months they bagged 3707% profit for this leading international hotel chain. Again, in the first 4 months, they acquired 5377% profit for them, thereby cultivating market leadership from the inside out.

