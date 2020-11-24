Dice Media partners with Closeup & So Good for Season 2 of 'Please Find Attached’

Picking up from the first season of Please Find Attached, which introduced audiences to Shaurya ( Ayush Mehra ) and Sanya ( Barkha Singh ), Dice Media brings back yet another season of its most loved workplace-romance series. Season 1 that began as a mini-series, went on to garner 46+ million views across platforms, prompting the demand for a bigger season 2. In its new avatar as a full-fledged series, this season is powered by Hindustan Unilever's leading oral freshness brand Closeup, in collaboration with Mindshare and co-powered by the plant-based beverage brand So Good. The first of six episodes went live on 30th October 2020 on Dice Media’s YouTube channel.

Season 2 of Please Find Attached is a compelling narrative of millennial ambitions in the workplace seen via a modern love story and what happens when their personal and professional lives start to intersect. The story arc of this season also sees Shaurya getting promoted into manager, leaving Sanya feeling left behind professionally. While Sanya finds a friend and a mentor in her new manager, Shaurya’s supposed dream position is not panning out as well as he had hoped. Insecurities and tempers flare and their relationship is tested as their professional growth takes precedence over their personal commitments.

As this relationship progresses, one can see Closeup’s proposition of freshness act as a catalyst in giving them the confidence to steal precious moments of closeness and rekindling the spark on monotonous days. The young couple can be seen using Closeup’s Toothpaste with triple fresh formula and Closeup’s Mouthwash through the show, as a part of their oral care routine at home and even at work, before an important event. So Good’s beverages have also been weaved in as an integral part of the couple’s diet and lifestyle, highlighting their evolving healthy choices. Over the course of the show, the duo can be seen consciously switching over to So Good's unsweetened and low calorie almond milk as a substitute to their regular beverages.

The seemingly trivial yet tough choices shown this season are a glimpse into a modern couples’ lives as they juggle to balance work and life. Writers Kaviraj Singh, Sehaj Maini and Ajay Kumar, along with director Nayana Shyam deliver a power-packed series with lessons on work, love, life, and how these three can overlap easily.

Speaking about the association, Ajay Mehta, Sr. Vice President Content+, Mindshare India said, “The youth is increasingly getting skewed towards OTT platforms for entertaining and path-breaking content. Being a romantic show which appealed to young couples, Please Find Attached was a sweet spot for Closeup, a brand thriving on freshness that brings two people closer. At Mindshare, we’ve always tried finding synergy between the brand’s philosophy and the show’s ethos which together creates a strong association with the audience. The chemistry between the show’s protagonists was a perfect fit for Closeup and there’s more in store to engage with the audiences and take the brand story forward. So stay tuned!”

Commenting on the launch, General Manager, Rohit Bhagat , Life Health Foods, said, “Life Health Foods has been an active partner with Pocket Aces this season and are excited to see the great outcome of our partnership with So Good and Please Find Attached Season 2. Along with our work with Gobble, Dice and FilterCopy projects, we have found that the professionalism and creativeness of the Pocket Aces team has made this journey easy and enjoyable. We look forward to partnering again in future activities.”