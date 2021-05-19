Deepak Sharma quits Starcom after 16 years

Sharma, who has stepped down as Managing Director for North, has not decided on his next move

Deepak Sharma, a media veteran with more than two decades of experience in media planning and buying, decided to part ways last month with Starcom after spending 16 years with the agency. He joined Starcom in 2005 as Media Manager and last served Starcom MediaVest Group as Managing Director, North.

In this role, he helped Starcom win several accounts like those of Dabur, OPPO, Realme, Luminous, Ola, Lenskart, Adda 52, Expedia, Mars Wrigley’s, Aircel, Make My trip.com, and Sun pharma. In 2018, Starcom India was conferred with the “Agency of the year” title for the very first time in the Starcom global network under his leadership in the north.

In 2020, Sharma played an immense role in retaining Dabur that opened up for pitch after four years and he also led an offline piece in Hero MotoCorp pitch that

Publicis Media participated in and won. While Sharma has not decided on his next move he is thankful to Starcom for giving him an opportunity for the past 16 years.

Before Starcom, Sharam also worked across other agencies such as dentsu and GroupM.

“In this phase of journey I would like to thank Ravi Kiran and Malli formerly CEO of Starcom and from brand partnership standpoint that helped me immensely is Aircel and Dabur. Everyone in these two companies helped me transform. Anupriya Acharya formerly CEO Publicis Media and now CEO Publicis Groupe, trusted me and gave me strength to perform. Apart from leadership I am thankful rather indebted to entire Starcom team that worked with me in last 16 years,” Sharma said.

A Publicis Groupe spokesperson confirmed the development and said, “We thank Deepak for his contributions and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)