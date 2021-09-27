Crosshairs Communications wins social media mandate of Priyagold

The agency will now be responsible for crafting and managing Priyagold’s key messaging across the Indian market and manage end-to-end via the social media

Crosshairs Communications has bagged the mandate for Priyagold, and will now be responsible for crafting and managing Priyagold’s key messaging across the Indian market and manage end-to-end via social media. Crosshairs Communication, the boutique public relations and social media agency, has bagged the Social Media mandate for Priyagold. The appointment of the agency as a result of a multi-agency pitch.

Crosshairs Communications will now be pilotingPriyagold’s communication and online presence, thus securing a clear mandate to disseminate the richness of Priyagold’s products offering across the Indian market. Also, the agency will manage end-to-end social media, subsequently handling the official Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as influencers management for the brand. The brand will veritably strengthen the core expertise of the agency.

On winning the mandate, Stuti Jalan Sureka, Founder, Crosshairs Communication, stated that “Crosshairs is elated to be working with Priyagold to pave the way for relevant, compelling Social media campaigns tailored to bond with its target audience. We foresee our role in nurturing the momentum and augmentation of the brand portfolio to build greater appeal for the brand. We look forward to some momentous times and a great association ahead.”

Since its inception, the agency has effectively handled PR and social media mandates for many clients in luxury, lifestyle, hospitality and corporate space.

