Criteo completes $380 million acquisition of IPONWEB

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals

Commerce media platform provider Criteo has executed the purchase agreement to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company with world-class media trading capabilities, for $380 million. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals. As previously announced, on December 9, 2021, Criteo entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the business of IPONWEB Holding Limited for $380 million in a combination of cash and CRTO treasury shares. The purchase agreement was successfully executed following the completion of the information and consultation process of Criteo's works council on December 14, 2021.



With this strategic acquisition, Criteo accelerates its Commerce Media Platform vision to offer better control to its enterprise marketers – and their agency partners – by leveraging IPONWEB's well-established DSP and SSP solutions. The acquisition also expands media owner monetization opportunities and provides critical services for first-party data management across the ecosystem. Together with IPONWEB, Criteo will distinguish itself as the commerce media partner of choice on the open internet for the post-third-party cookie and identifier world.



With this acquisition, Criteo will accelerate its strategic plans to shape the future of commerce media and deliver the best commerce audiences at scale to both marketers and media owners across the open internet.

Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform is designed to provide marketers and media owners direct access to commerce audiences across the open internet. By connecting marketer and media owner first-party data across its vast network, Criteo powers seamless audience-first advertising solutions throughout the supply chain, helping brands seeking to drive household preference via CTV campaigns, advertise their consumer product on retailer websites and apps, or acquire retail direct customers.



For over 20 years, IPONWEB’s technology has helped to power an open and diverse advertising ecosystem, building enterprise solutions for media owners, agencies and marketers, and providing media trading infrastructure for the AdTech industry, serving both marketers and media owners in the process.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)