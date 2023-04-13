Connected TV in India: A not-to-be missed opportunity for marketers
CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising, say experts
With advancements in technology, CTV in India is expected to improve in terms of video quality, user interface and personalization. AI-powered recommendation engines, interactive content and voice-based assistants are likely to become more common in the CTV space.
According to Statista, “multichannel TV advertising revenue worldwide is set to reach 43.1 billion US dollars in 2022, up from 40.7 billion estimated for 2021. By the end of 2025, this figure is expected to grow further to nearly 45 billion dollars. Meanwhile, CTV advertising is expected to see impressive growth over the coming years, and nearly equal that of multichannel TV ad revenue by the end of 2025, only differing by one billion dollars at that time.”
And as per multiple reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranged around 10-14 million homes in 2022, though that number is not universally agreed on, especially given that they are rising daily.
“It's true that TV viewership is becoming more fragmented and connected TV (CTV) presents an opportunity for brands and advertisers to reach a wider audience across multiple TV touchpoints,” said Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head- Client Development, Finecast India (GroupM), adding that with an estimated 25 million households using CTV in India at present, which represents around 12% of the overall TV viewing population, it's clear that CTV is a significant player in the Indian market.
Talking about CTV advertising in particular, Vishal Singh, Country Head-India, Xapads Media, says the vertical in India is likely to grow rapidly, as brands and marketers recognize the potential of this platform to reach highly engaged audiences. “CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising. So, focusing on India’s growing domestic demand, the rollout of CTV will touch each nook and corner of the country wherein, the push for digitalization from the Indian government is expected to further fuel the growth.”
About four months back, GroupM commissioned a study in partnership with Kantar and learned 84% of the TV respondents who participated in a survey believed that TV ads have a major impact on their purchase decision and 63% of CTV users think the ads shown to them are more personalized on TV.
“We are seeing a surge in demand for CTV advertising since 2021. Sporting events like IPL and World Cup further boost the demand. We are estimating a 47% CAGR on CTV ad spends in the next five years. CTV and streaming consumption have been steadily increasing, driven by factors such as the growth of affordable high-speed internet access, the proliferation of streaming platforms and high growth in Smart TV penetration,” says Rajagopal.
He adds, “Innovation in advertising, such as shoppable ads and QR code ads, could certainly provide more ways to measure consumer intent and potentially improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. These types of ads allow viewers to interact with the ad and take immediate action, which can provide valuable data on consumer behaviour and preferences.”
One of the benefits of CTV is its ability to provide more precise targeting for ads. Advertisers can use demographic, location, and interest data to create ads that are more relevant to CTV viewers. This can help increase engagement and drive more Linear TV consumers to CTV.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads Senior Director India Lead, refers to it as “the toothbrush test’, a legacy of his days at Google, where Google co-founder and former CEO Larry Page said companies and products that worked were those that consumers returned to at least once or twice a day.
And while Connected TV isn’t quite there yet, experts believe we’re moving closer every day. For instance, Sahmey says, “In India, Samsung TVs are at about 6.7 million and we expect to cross total active TVs to 11 million in 2023.”
Singh notes, “A few years back in 2016, CTV advertising had a global market share of $5.5 billion and by 2026, it will hold a market share of $32.6 billion due to the paradigm shifts from TV to OTT and now in Connected TV. Currently, it is making its mark and proving to be a driving force for catching millions of eyeballs towards the biggest screens as compared to portable smartphones and devices since it complements OTT.”
Indeed this migration from mobile viewing to CTV devices is going to be a big factor in the growth of the medium. Following the recent release of their annual Mobile Apps Report, Simon “Bobby” Dussart, CEO of Adjust, said, “Delivering highly customized, seamless user experiences, executing on cross-platform campaigns, and tapping into the potential of new channels, such as connected TV, will prove invaluable for marketers and developers seeking sustained and strategic growth in 2023 and beyond.”
Emily Yri, Vice President, International Marketing, Pubmatic, says that with demand is soaring for quality CTV programming and advertisers and publishers both stand to benefit. And as macro-economic conditions continue to bite, consumers are increasingly seeking ad-supported content experiences to offset other household budgetary priorities.
She points out that on linear TV, advertisers know exactly where their ad will appear - the network, show, ad slot, genre and rating of the content – which gives them confidence in the safety and appropriateness of that content. This level of brand safety is one of the primary reasons linear TV spend has remained so strong, despite heavy shifts in viewership to streaming channels.
“We can offer the same level of transparency on CTV with content object signals. Content objects are information that publishers can pass through the bidstream to give advertisers valuable information on the inventory they’re buying. These signals can include network, show, genre, ratings and other key pieces of information that allow advertisers to know precisely where their ads will be running,” she says.
Rajagopal concludes, “As a result, we can expect that brands and advertisers are likely to follow the trend of shifting their advertising dollars towards CTV and streaming platforms to reach the growing audience. Moreover, CTV and streaming viewers are often considered to be high-value consumers as they tend to have higher purchase intent and are more likely to engage with ads that are relevant and personalized to their interests. Hence, brands and advertisers may see higher returns on their advertising investment when targeting CTV and streaming audiences in India.”
AIDF urges court to stop Google’s in-app billing system
The petition was filed on April 10
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has reportedly asked the Delhi High Court to suspend Google’s new in-app billing fee system until the CIC investigates the charges of alleged non-compliance against the tech giant.
According to one of the media reports, the ADIF has told CIC the new system still charges them a high service fee despite a directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint.
Twitter merges into X Corp
Elon Musk’s latest tweet confirms the merger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for offering original shows across genres
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the expansion of its offering with television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India.
The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.
The deal also features other popular original shows, including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.
"We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. "The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide," he further added.
IPL, Holi and Women’s Day dominate March readership trends: Taboola
Taboola’s India Readership Insights for March 2023 identifies themes that engaged Indian readers through the month
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Taboola has released the readership insights for March 2023 using Topic Insights to analyse real-time audience data to identify some themes that have engaged Indian readers throughout the month.
The surge in pageview traffic revealed insights into the diverse interests of Indian audiences in content across sports, festivals, and social events. Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends for March 2023:
Sports: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly anticipated T20 cricket league in India that typically starts in March, featuring some of the top cricket players from around the world. However, this year the league commenced in April. Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL franchises, recently unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, which features their traditional blue and gold colors, along with a unique design featuring a gold pinstripe and the "MI" logo on the front. The jersey showcases the team's sponsors, Samsung, and DHL, on the front and back, respectively.
In other sports news, the Taboola Newsroom witnessed an impressive 1059% surge in readership in the past 45 days. Big sports events present an excellent chance for marketers to maximize their campaign's reach and efficiency by targeting relevant sports audiences, whose traffic is known to increase predictably during such events. A highly effective way to take advantage of this opportunity is by using high-impact packages that combine all sports-related audiences across the Open Web in India.
Festival and Social Events: The Taboola Newsroom saw a 1156% rise in readership regarding Holi. Similar to major sporting events, festivals also offer a golden opportunity for marketers to tap into an audience that is actively seeking out gift ideas for their loved ones. Smart brands can start planning their campaigns well in advance of the festive season in the latter half of the year, as it is sure to be a significant event. By leveraging contextual targeting, brands can effectively reach consumers as they research and browse gift options for their loved ones.
Meanwhile, the International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, saw a 189% increase in readership on the Taboola Newsroom.
OTT changing the way Indians consume entertainment
Guest Column: Avinash Raj, CEO and Co-Founder of Mitwa TV, writes that while OTT platforms are gaining popularity there is concern about the explicit content
By Avinash Raj | Apr 11, 2023 9:42 AM | 3 min read
The Indian OTT (Over-The-Top) industry has witnessed a tremendous boom in recent years, with the increasing availability of high-speed internet and affordable smartphones. OTT platforms have gained immense popularity among Indian audiences and have changed the way Indians consume entertainment. However, the growing popularity of these platforms has also led to concerns about their impact on Indian society, particularly with regards to the increasing vulgarity and explicit content.
The Indian OTT industry has come a long way since its inception in 2012. Initially, it was dominated by international players but over the years, Indian players like have also emerged as major players in the market. This has led to increased competition and a greater variety of content for consumers to choose from.
One of the main reasons for the success of OTT platforms in India is the diverse range of content they offer. From international shows and movies to regional content in different Indian languages, these platforms cater to the varied tastes and preferences of Indian audiences. This has led to a democratization of content, with smaller, niche productions finding a platform to showcase their work and reach a wider audience.
However, this has also led to concerns about the content being produced and the impact it has on Indian society. A number of shows and movies on Indian OTT platforms have been criticized for their explicit content, including scenes of violence, sex, and drug abuse. While some argue that this is a reflection of changing societal norms and a move towards greater freedom of expression, others worry that it is leading to a coarsening of Indian culture and values.
With these platforms being easily accessible on smartphones, there is a worry that children and teenagers are being exposed to content that is inappropriate for their age. This has led to calls for stricter regulation and monitoring of content on these platforms.
In response to these concerns, the Indian government has proposed new regulations for OTT platforms. These regulations would require platforms to self-classify their content into different age categories and ensure that children are not exposed to inappropriate content. They would also require platforms to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints about content.
In conclusion, the Indian OTT industry has brought about a revolution in the way Indians consume entertainment, offering a diverse range of content and opportunities for smaller, niche productions. However, concerns about the increasing vulgarity and explicit content on these platforms have raised questions about their impact on Indian society, particularly on children and young adults. While the proposed regulations may address some of these concerns, there is still a need for greater awareness and responsible content creation to ensure that Indian culture and values are not eroded by the content being produced.
Our contribution as Mitwa TV is to provide best of family entertainment with our Indian Culture and moral values to our Society with Freemium model Hindi Heartland dialect for global reach since inception.
Advertisers are increasing focus on optimisation to reach high-value users: Simon Dussart
Simon ‘Bobby’ Dussart, CEO, Adjust, a global mobile marketing analytics platform, shared with e4m insights from a recent report on mobile app trends, the influence of CTV and more
By Shantanu David | Apr 11, 2023 9:02 AM | 4 min read
Despite economic headwinds, a surfeit of global crises, and a seemingly assured grim dystopian future, things aren’t all bad. For instance, advertising spends have increased as more and more people tune in to zone out. Simon ‘Bobby’ Dussart, CEO, Adjust, a global mobile marketing analytics platform, spoke to exchange4media on verticals that are helping the advertising domain to expand, the resurgence of gaming and entertainment, and where CTV ads fit into the funnel.
“I think the main surprises that we've had when it comes to 2023, is that in 2022, we saw this contraction as companies weren't really sure what was going to happen when it comes to their spend, or about how they want to grow, what they wanted to do, because it was a time of uncertainty and fears of the economy shrinking. What we're seeing since Q4, and that trend in Q1 is continuing is that there's a bit of a reversal on that trend,” Dussart says, noting that companies were being a bit more optimistic and bullish with their ad spends.
Adjust recently released its annual Mobile App Trends report, which showed upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023. While 2022 marked the industry's first-ever slowdown, 2023’s early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.
The report — based on datasets totalling more than 100,000 apps tracked by Adjust — analyses long-term trends in installs, sessions, time spent in-app, retention, re-attribution rates, and more, across the globe. These insights enable developers and marketers to better understand their audience and the state of the app economy. “Global conditions and user needs are evolving rapidly, but the need for growth and ROI in the mobile app marketing industry remains the same,” said Dussart.
This means there’s an increasing focus on the optimization side to make sure that companies are going after high-value users. And one of the key drivers of this is Connected TV, with Dussart mentioning that every conversation that Adjust has with advertisers now revolves heavily around CTV and its potential.
“The main difference is that the ads that are being served (on CTV) or the experience for the user is very different. So, on your phone when you see an ad, you click on it, and then you get redirected to the store to install it and open that other app. Whereas CTV is usually not the last touch before install because you’re not going to pause what you’re watching and go to install an app. But it is still in the funnel.”
Observing that CTV is all about impression, Dussart notes that while direct conversion is not that high, almost everyone who installs a brand’s app has seen it on CTV at some point, and it has helped in that decision to install the said app.
This is what led Adjust to launch its Assists Dashboard late last year. As a dedicated dashboard available in Datascape, this premium solution allows advertisers to get a full-funnel perspective on their marketing campaigns. Combining last-touch attribution logic with a new tool (assisting touch points), advertisers can now look beyond their attributed data to see the role of each engagement a user makes as part of their conversion journey.
When it comes to ad spends on CTV, Dussart notes, “As usual, gaming is at the forefront, because gaming companies are always curious to try out new channels and technologies. This naturally leads into lifestyle and e-commerce. And then we are also seeing fintech companies also eager to explore the space.”
Indeed, it’s becoming similar to linear TV, with the appetite for advertisers, consumers, and the go-betweens only growing.
ODN wins ecommerce digital-creative mandate for three Zydus Wellness brands
The mandate is for Sugarfree, Nutralite and Sugarlite
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 3:55 PM | 2 min read
ODN (Open Doors Now), an ecommerce content strategy agency, today announced that it has been awarded the ecommerce digital-creative mandate by Zydus Wellness for their flagship brands – Sugarfree, Nutralite, Sugarlite.
Under the mandate, ODN will work on the ecommerce content strategy for the three brands and accordingly produce creatives including videos, animation, master creatives, adapts etc – all aimed at boosting sales or ‘Shop Now’ conversions on India’s leading ecommerce platforms.
The mandate was awarded to ODN for their Shop Now content expertise. The ODN team helps brands significantly improve their ecommerce sales conversions by combining data analytics, digital creatives and consumer insights. The ODN team brings deep knowledge of online retailing – both from the brand and consumer’s perspective. ODN’s new-age strategic approach aligns with a brand’s growth strategy.
"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Zydus Wellness, where we are deploying a state-of-the-art approach to facilitate Sugarfree, Nutralite and Sugarlite’s leadership on ecommerce platform. Our team leverages an array of techniques ranging from data analysis, digital creativity, video production, product cataloguing and animation to ensure maximum utilization of the online ecommerce platform by our clients. We are eager to forge a prosperous and enduring partnership with Zydus Wellness," said Narinder Mahajan, CEO, ODN.
As part of the Shop-Now digital creatives mandate, ODN will offer performance marketing creatives and videos. This includes creating animated videos, master creatives, and impactful video adapts for the three Zydus wellness brands. The services are aimed at enhanced Shop Now conversions for Sugarfree, Nutralite, Sugarlite across leading ecommerce platforms in India.
