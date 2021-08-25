CoinDCX joins Advertising Standards Council of India

CoinDCX, India’s safest crypto exchange and the nation’s first crypto unicorn, has joined the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a voluntary self-regulatory organisation of the advertising industry. With this membership, CoinDCX will actively support the advancement of advertising standards within India’s cryptocurrency and digital asset industry — thereby promoting transparency in communications and building public confidence in the space.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinDCX, said: “We are honoured to be a member of ASCI that safeguards consumers' interests. The involvement reaffirms our commitment towards ensuring safety and security for our users, and to raise the bar for advertising transparency in crypto space in India. This will boost confidence among the users, and they can use our platform without any apprehension. Being the safest crypto exchange, we have always gone the extra mile to ensure we are fully compliant with the laws and imbue credibility and trust in our service and products.”

A pioneer in India’s crypto industry, CoinDCX has tracked an unparalleled growth since it was launched in 2018. With aims to establish global financial inclusion using crypto-based products, CoinDCX has been developing borderless financial services that ensure faster, simpler, and uninterrupted flow of capital. CoinDCX has contributed in offering clients with the security, insurance, and ease of buying and selling that they require. Buying bitcoin is now a simple and painless procedure. With its recent Series C funding round led by former Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital, CoinDCX reached unicorn status becoming India’s first crypto unicorn start-up.

Commenting on CoinDCX’s membership, Subhash Kamath, Chairman of ASCI said: “As ASCI steps into a digital age the nature of advertisers and advertising is changing rapidly. We welcome members representing these new industries, who believe in self-regulation. Collaboration and consultation with all stakeholders are keys to navigating the consumer protection challenges posed in this digital age.”

Founded in 2018, CoinDCX has already onboarded more than 3.5 million users. It will now carry forward the vision of making crypto accessible in India and accelerate its efforts towards bringing 50 million Indians into crypto. With the growing positive sentiments in the crypto space this year, CoinDCX will continue to scale its dedicated products on the investments and trading side.

