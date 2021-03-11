Chingari plans to raise $50 mn in Series-A funding, inks deal with Salman Khan

The launch Chingari Multiplex, feature in the app that allows users to watch 1500 movies for free, is also in the works

Tech4Billion Media-owned short-video platform Chingari has raised $12 million in Pre-Series A round of funding and is planning to raise another $50 million in Series-A funding. The platform has also signed a deal with Salman Khan, who is coming on board as a shareholder and a global brand ambassador.



The company's Pre-Series A round saw participation from Ideal Ventures, Yousif Al-Dujaili of Hummingbird Ventures, Astarc Ventures, India TV promoter Rajat Sharma, Republic Labs, and others. Buoyed by the success of the Pre-Series A round, the company plans to raise another $50 million as it is planning to scale-up the platform by acquiring 100 million users in the next six months.



In July 2020, the company had raised $1.4 million in seed funding at a post-money valuation of $10.3 million from former Tinder CPO Brian Norgard, AngelList, Village Global, Blume Ventures, and Fabrice Grinda's FJ Labs.





The company plans to make a detailed announcement on funding and its strategic partnership with Salman Khan partnership soon. It has started reaching out to the investor community for the Series-A round of funding.

Chingari co-founder and CEO Sumit Ghosh neither confirmed nor denied the development.

Chingari is India’s own short video content creation platform. The app is currently available in Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu. The platform has an organic outreach of 52 million+ users and 139 million+ videos being watched every day. It has 3 million+ daily active users (DAUs) and 22 million+ monthly active users (MAUs).



Chingari has a user engagement of 1 hour 39 mins on the platform. The platform's recommendation engine has been built by former product heads of GoJek and Uber. Chingari has content partnerships with T-Series, ALTBalaji, hoichoi and Shemaroo.





It has partnered with Bollywood actors and celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, and other regional actors of India who are active on the platform. The partnership has helped the platform in growing the fan base.

The platform plans to monetise its user base with ads and promotions of brands. Revenue generated via brand partnerships is split in 70:30 ratio between influencers and Chingari. 30% of the revenue goes to Influencers who participate while Chingari keeps 70% of the revenue.



Chingari has also entered the billion-dollar social video commerce industry. Its in-house tech will allow users to shop within the video. This feature went live on the platform from 17th February onwards. It has also introduced a scratch card and a reward programme for the content creators through which it is also witnessing a lot of organic content creators joining in.



In the future, Chingari plans to launch Chingari Multiplex, a one of its kind feature in the app. This feature will allow people to watch more than 1500 movies for free. Currently, free movies are getting around 15 minutes of average consumption every day on the platform.



Chingari Multiplex is a new channel of revenue for producers which can be monetised through pay per view model. The Pay Per View to expected to launch by end of March 2021. It is also working on the virtual gifting and donation feature which will roll it out in Q2 2021.

