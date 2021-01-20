Chingari collaborates with Merchant Records

Chingari today announced its collaboration with Salim and Sulaiman Merchant’s Merchant Records. Merchant Records is an extremely unique initiative started by Salim and Sulaiman Merchant with an intention to revolutionize music in India.

Chingari has been a thought leader in the space of short video format and has always kept it, consumers, at the heart of every collaboration. Their new pact with Merchant Records is also another step in this direction. Merchant Records has chalked out plans to produce and release a diverse repertoire of music in collaboration with some of the finest artists in the country. The music label will also give a platform to budding young musicians, talented composers, and upcoming artists a platform to showcase their talent. Chingari also through its platform has encouraged people to showcase their numerous talent and skills and the coming together of Chingari and Merchant Records is a win-win for all talented and upcoming musicians, singers, composers and performers.

Having bettered the average engagement time enjoyed by platforms like SnapChat and Facebook, the Chingari platform has repeatedly scaled new heights since its release in 2018. The short video app has clocked more than 45 million people and more than 95 million videos are viewed on Chingari every single day.

Commenting on tie-up with Merchant Records, Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App said, “Chingari today is one of the most popular apps for music lovers and the top choice of content creators. Today with our tie-up with Merchant Records, we are giving our users even wider choice in music. With this move, we are also looking forward to promoting the hidden gems in our country. We have a lot of talented musicians and composers in our country and we hope that along with Merchant Records we will be able to give them the platform to showcase their talent”.

Salim Merchant said, “Merchant Records was set up in the year 2020 with the idea to help musicians be fearless and have that freedom in what they want to create. Art has to always be for art’s sake first, and then it can be for any other purpose. In a short span of time, Merchant Records has scaled unprecedented heights and we are glad to now partner with Chingari, which is a home-grown app. We believe that this partnership will help to promote the music & empower more creators to amplify the music & interpret our tunes into many different visual formats.”

Deepak Salvi, COO, Chingari App, said, “Chingari is delighted to welcome Merchant Records on-board as a partner. As a home-grown app, it has always been our motto to nurture and showcase the talent of people in India and this tie-up provides us with an opportunity to do just that.”

Apart from Merchant Records, Chingari has a strategic tie-up with many music record labels including T-Series and international record label company Thrace Music.

