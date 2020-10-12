Chingari announces collaboration with NH Studioz. Chingari has announced its license agreement with the leading content house with distribution of Indian cinema around the globe - NH Studioz. With this new collaboration, Chingari will also launch their own movies. These movies will be launched on October 11, 2020, as a special tribute to the legend of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan, screening his blockbuster movies.

The new pact with NH Studioz is in line with Chingari’s efforts to collaborate with multiple entertainment platforms to offer the best user experience to its consumers through the homegrown social media app. NH Studioz has a vast library of 1400 titles and this will give an opportunity to Chingari consumers to watch the most popular and blockbuster movies of Amitabh Bachchan along with some interesting collection of movies. Chingari Multiplex will screen a free pack of Amitabh Bachchan’s all-time hits like ‘Hum’, ‘Shaan’, ‘Lal Badshah’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Kohram’ and many more.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, also narrated his views on the deal. He said, “Chingari wants to be ‘Bharat ka Naya’ TV and Chingari multiplex is one more step towards it. The partnership with NH Studioz is crucial for Chingari, taking us closer to the users and making us more user-friendly, not just in terms of technology or content creation but also understanding their interest levels. Majority of the population in India is still hooked on to watching movies and enjoys revisiting the old classics. We feel that if we make an improvement or additions to the product it will have an impact on millions of users. This will also enhance our associations with the users and create a strong bond with our users.”

Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO – Chingari, stated, “We are happy to associate with one of the oldest and the pioneers in the Indian film industry, the NH Studios. Our collaboration will change the perspective of Chingari consumers of watching the movies. We are also glad that Chingari has got an opportunity to pay tribute to the living legend of Hindi Cinema on his birthday by screening his blockbuster movies on Chingari multiplex. This also earmarks the launch of ‘Chingari Multiplex’ dedicated to only movie screenings. Indian viewers have evolved over the period of time and there has been a paradigm shift in the way we watch the movies. Today, OTT platforms have picked up in a big way and Chingari is happy to announce their Chingari movies by entering the forte of OTT platforms and make the consumer viewing more flexible and enjoyable experience”.

Speaking on this association, Shreyans Hirawat, Director NH Studioz said, “We at NH Studioz have the largest content house with a vast library of films which range from features produced in 1930s to 2017s with more than 1400 titles. The partnership with Chingari will help reach out to a wider audiences and also provides us an opportunity to showcase our library. The idea of NH Studioz is to generate a bank which will give audiences an opportunity to watch any and every Bollywood film ever made.”