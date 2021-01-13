Chingari and Brut India enter into strategic content partnership

Chingari, the indigenous short-video sharing app has announced its collaboration with Brut India for its content partnership. The Brut India video content will now be available on the short video App. As a partner, both Chingari and Brut India aim to achieve mutual objectives of content localization, enhancing user-experience with a simplified application interface, and encourage content diversity on its platform. Brut India, a video publisher in the country, brings compelling journalism in new formats to a local audience.

Chingari is a highly interactive short-video creation app, with diverse content in local languages on the platform which further improves the user experience. Chingari's constant endeavor is to offer content as per the preference of Indian youth, and therefore with this partnership, Chingari aims to invite more users to create content in the local languages of their choices and share informed & definitive social media space. Trending topics from Brut such as politics, pop culture and climate change will furthermore enhance the user experience of the platform audience.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari said, “The consumption of short video content has become the devouring fact of the society which has grown exponentially, propelling a sense of community beyond the demographic front and vernacular languages. Brut India joining hand with Chingari is a manifestation of a shared vision and it will help us to sprout our roots to diverse markets. It is also a good opportunity to connect with our niche audience. As a short video platform, Chingari will help Brut to maximize localization of its content and increase discoverability and reinforce its grip on the local user and help us to tap the unexplored potential."

On the other hand Deepak Salvi Co-founder and COO of Chingari said, “It is our immense pleasure to have Brut India on board and as our digital strategic content partner. Brut India is known for its mind-boggling content which is most likely to seek the attention of bellwethers and help us to foster growth on common grounds. “

Sruthi Gottipati, Editor-in-Chief, Brut India, said “We’re thrilled to collaborate with a homegrown app like Chingari to help our powerful journalism reach, and engage, new audiences. As India's most-watched publisher on social, it's part of our strategy to make sure we're on every touchpoint of the Gen Z and millennial generation."

As of July 2020, Chingari is available in over 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — as well as English with more than 45 million plus downloads on the Google Play store.

