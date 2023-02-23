Can ChatGPT script a new future of marketing?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela recently announced that ChatGPT will soon be incorporated into MS Azure’s Open AI Service. The development holds a lot of promise for businesses and brands that could leverage this latest AI tool in a variety of ways. Experts believe that it has the power to revolutionize the world of advertising and marketing.

Ever since its launch, ChatGPT has been dominating conversations everywhere. Within days after its launch, this generative AI app attracted more than a million users.

ChatGPT can be used to craft compelling social media posts, compose alluring email newsletters, make persuasive website content and for various purposes. With its vast vocabulary and ability to understand context, the feature can help advertisers enhance their ad campaigns. Experts have a clear idea how the AI tool can be leveraged by brands.

Pravin D Shiriyannavar, COO, Brand-comm says, "The first place where brands are going to utilise different applications of ChatGPT is in their chat box. Currently, many chat boxes have been developed on the basis of pre-fed queries. This is the first area in which we see a widespread application of AI-enabled chat boxes. Brands are going to use this novelty extensively for content creation and generating social media posts as chat GPT delivers well on yielding the first-cut of a copy. These copies are good for newcomers to read, but if an expert who has been working in the same industry reads them, credibility becomes the moot question as the content is developed based on superficial research done by its search engine".

Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “ChatGPT has gotten the advertisers on their toes to know more about it and grow their businesses. This AI tool can provide numerous opportunities for advertisers to gain more traction towards their businesses. A few of them are drafting content, brainstorming ideas, collating research material, delivering after-service, smoothening the onboarding procedure and so on.”

Advertisers can leverage this technology to take advantage of its natural, human language processing capabilities and produce pertinent content to engage the targeted audience. They can also use chatbots to create responses that are usually manually done. As a result, this will improve the response time and build customer loyalty.

The conversations about ChatGPT have spread like a wildfire across the world. ChatGPT has reported over a million users recently. It can be used in any industry and business because of its far-reaching capabilities.



Samir Asher, Co-Founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “ChatGPT can be used in the world of virtual reality, where it can be integrated to generate real-time interactive and immersive scripts for VR experiences that align with the brand's message allowing them to build an emotional connection with the audience."

Meta, Canva and Shopify are already using ChatGPT in their customer service chatbots. Graphic design platform Canva has embedded an AI writing assistant built on GPT-3 named Magic Write into its new Canva Docs service. Magic Write brings the generative text engine to the media-centric document creator, much like the Stable Diffusion-based text-to-image tool that recently debuted.

While ChatGPT has n number of uses and can be a game changer for brands, it may have its own disadvantages. There are a few potential drawbacks to using ChatGPT in advertising and media.

According to Siddhartha Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO of Zoo Media, One of the main drawbacks is that it is entirely based on data it was trained on, so it may perpetuate and even amplify biases present in the data. This is known as the "Garbage in, Garbage out" problem.

Bhansali likes it to the Cave allegory by Plato, where people are trapped in a cave and only see shadows of reality, but not the reality itself.

"In the same way, ChatGPT, like the people in the cave, is only able to produce output based on the data it has seen, and if the data is biased, the output will be as well," he says.

Human ingenuity also gets sacrificed at the altar of promptness when it comes to AI believes Bhansali. "ChatGPT-generated content may lack the creativity and uniqueness that humans bring to the table. This is similar to the Chinese Room argument, proposed by philosopher John Searle, which suggests that a machine can never truly understand language or generate meaningful content because it is simply processing symbols according to a set of rules, rather than understanding the meaning behind them. This means that while ChatGPT may be able to produce a large amount of content quickly, it may not be able to produce truly original or thought-provoking content.”

Privacy concerns can also become a thorn in the brands' side says Kamdar. "ChatGPT is at risk of cybersecurity attacks and has potential privacy concerns. This can further spread content that can manipulate people to reveal personal information for targeted attacks and fraudulent activities.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)