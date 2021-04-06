Bobble AI collaborates with Nielsen to measure audience engagement

Conversation Media Platform Bobble AI making everyday smartphone conversations expressive, smart, and personalized, today announced that it has been certified by Nielsen for Digital Ad Ratings (DAR), an established leader in advertising campaign measurement.

The AI-led tech platform already has an in-house data analytics team that allows brand marketers deeper insights such as measurement of reach and frequency per campaign.

A validation from Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings builds more trust among brands and validates Bobble AI’s targeted approach and result-oriented strategy to help them reach their intended audience most effectively.

Elaborating upon the association, Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI said, “Audience quality has been a matter of huge concern for most brands today. While we have been offering data-backed analysis for audience engagements, this certification would help bring in transparency in ad distribution and advertiser ROI. This latest integration not only builds further trust among brands but also gives us the opportunity to showcase continued efforts to offer the best measurement tools to brands.“



Commenting on the latest development, Vishal Kamath, Head – Digital Solutions, South Asia from Nielsen Media India said, ‘'Digital Ad Ratings is leveraged by Advertisers in India to measure the Reach delivered by their campaigns. As brands increase their spend on digital, we’ve seen advertisers demanding greater transparency and cross-platform comparability. Nielsen is committed to providing the industry with the insights they need to understand and connect with audiences across platforms. DAR certification for Bobble AI now also provides a comprehensive measurement of Conversation Media Platform to the Advertisers”

Bobble AI is in the process of evolution as far as its brand engagement strategy is concerned. The AI-led tech-enabled platform has witnessed an uptick in conversation media marketing solutions in recent times. The company has worked with a host of marquee brands such Tinder, Adidas, Reebok, Viacom18, Sony Pictures, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Happydent, and Oreo to name a few. It has an in-house data analytics team that had set up a real-time dashboard, which records the data under broader categories such as content visibility, engagement, most liked content, and similar parameters which are crucial for reporting to the brand.

