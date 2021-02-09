Biiggbang Amusement set to launch on Feb 14

The video service streaming platform Biiggbang Amusement, spearheaded by entrepreneur Sudip Mukherjee & Shrikant Agrawal, is set to launch on February 14.

Biigbang will only offer short-format content, ranging from 15-90 minutes. The platform will present an unmatched entertainment experience, in the form of short films, to its global audience in 10 Indian and 8 international languages, spanning across genres. The company has already acquired award-winning short films for the platform and is in the process of acquisition of originals films. The platform will let its audience access its freemium content on their smartphones, tablets, laptops and television. It will also offer paid subscription to its users at Re 1 per month.

