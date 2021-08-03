Bigg Boss onboards Swiggy, CoinDCX as 'co-powered by' sponsors

After delivering outstanding and groundbreaking editions year on year on television and digital, India’s biggest and most lucrative entertainment phenomenon, Bigg Boss is all set to launch exclusively as Bigg Boss OTT, first on Voot. Hosted by Karan Johar, the 6-week digital exclusive season of Bigg Boss OTT joins hands with one of India’s most sought-after brands, Swiggy and India’s safest cryptocurrency exchange platform, CoinDCX, as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors. Bigg Boss OTT will witness Swiggy and CoinDCX engage with consumers through industry-first innovations.

Swiggy is one of India earliest digital-first companies and an industry innovator. As India’s largest food delivery platform celebrates its 7th birthday this year, both viewers and contestants will get to be a part of their biggest birthday bash on Bigg Boss OTT. Taking the celebration to the next level, viewers will be in for a treat full of exciting integrations and interactivity. Swiggy will deliver one of the most special IPs of Bigg Boss OTT that will enable fans to digitally interact with their favourite contestants once a week.

CoinDCX is India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange that prioritises user security and provides an impeccable user experience on its platform. CoinDCX is committed to building trust through education to foster awareness and credibility with respect to the cryptocurrency industry. They have chosen to partner with Bigg Boss OTT with a host of innovative content integrations and digital interactivities that will build awareness and educate users about cryptocurrency. A Trivia Quiz “Hazaaron Jeetenge Karodo Inaam" has been specially designed for Bigg Boss fans on VOOT along with CoinDCX's Learn team, giving viewers a chance to play and win multiple prizes as they watch their favourite reality show.

Apart from the digital interactivity, CoinDCX is also set to garner deep brand exposure and visibility through an exclusively designed Branded Zone in the house, where CoinDCX will share screen with the entertaining contestants of the house, setting up space for some juicy conversations, arguments and fights amongst them.

Chanpreet Arora Head- AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Bigg Boss OTT is a pioneering step that blends entertainment and technology seamlessly. Voot has set new benchmarks every year and Bigg Boss OTT will now take the Bigg Boss fandom to new heights by curating an immersive, engaging and innovative experience for our viewers. Given the all-digital play, Bigg Boss OTT is designed to empower the viewer with one of a kind interactive features brought to life through polls, quizzes, voting and a lot more, thus changing the narrative of reality shows and bringing in a whole new paradigm of engagement. Bigg Boss OTT, power-packed with gamification and engagement, has successfully garnered patronage of cutting-edge brands and we are excited to welcome Swiggy and CoinDCX as our “co-powered by” sponsors. We are driven to explore newer ways to keep our viewers engaged while partnering with top-notch brands for India’s biggest reality show!”

Elaborating on the partnership, Umesh Krishna K, Director – Marketing, Swiggy, said, “Bigg Boss has been a marque property in Indian entertainment for more than a decade. When we started our partnership with Voot for Bigg Boss in 2018, we were taken aback by the scale of viewership on VOD. Bigg Boss helps us connect with our core audience through advertising and meaningful integrations, and we hope that the engagement will be far-reaching this year around.”

Talking about the collaboration, Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Marketing and Communications, CoinDCX, said, “I believe the audience that CoinDCX appeals to is well-aligned with Voot. The OTT platform already has a large share of the audience that falls under the same category which we focus on. This makes it a perfect fit for us. CoinDCX has been a pioneering player in the crypto space in India with a vision to make crypto accessible to Indians. Our association with Voot for Big Boss OTT should further help CoinDCX in creating awareness and educating retail investors about Cryptocurrency as an asset class.”

