Bharti Airtel's DTH biz reports 27% increase in Q4 revenue

Bharti Airtel's direct to home (DTH) business has reported a 27% increase in revenue for the quarter ended 31st March at Rs 767.3 crore as against Rs 603.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's DTH business is housed under Bharti Telemedia while the service is offered under the Airtel Digital TV brand.

During the quarter under review, the company's EBITDA jumped 40% to Rs 510.5 from Rs 364.8 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at 66.5% as against 60.5% in the previous fiscal. EBIT was up by a staggering 70% at Rs 248.4 crore from Rs 146.5 crore.

The company deployed Capex of Rs 369 crore during the quarter which is an increase of 47% over Rs 251.4 crore in the previous fiscal. The telco's DTH business generated an operating free cash flow of Rs 141.5 crore up 25% from Rs 113.4 crore.



For the full fiscal, the digital TV business generated 5% growth in total revenues at Rs 3056.2 crore compared to Rs 2923.8 crore in FY20. EBITDA grew by 4% at Rs 2078.9 crore from Rs 1995.9 crore in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin for the fiscal was 68% as against 68.3% in the previous fiscal.



EBIT was down 3% at Rs 1101.1 crore from Rs 1133 crore. Capex deployment during the fiscal was up 22% at Rs 1284.3 crore compared to Rs 1051.2 crore. Operating free cash flow saw a 16% dip at Rs 794.6 crore from Rs 944.7 crore.



Airtel Digital TV ended the fiscal with 1.77 crore subscribers as it lost 156,000 customers in Q4 compared to 304,000 subscribers in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In the trailing quarter, the DTH operator had added 485,000 subscribers.



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was up 17.3% at Rs 144 on a year-on-year basis. The ARPU was down 3.4% on a QoQ basis. Subscriber churn was 2.2% in Q4 compared to 1.4% in Q3 and 1% in Q4 FY20.







