Bhaichung Bhutia joins Koo

Bhaichung Bhutia, Former Indian national footballer, joined Koo App last week. He crossed 25,000 followers on Koo in a record time of just one week. He’s got a little less than 24,000 followers on Twitter and it took six years to get to that following on Twitter. He’s posted 9 Koos till date and posts about personal updates.

Bhaichung Bhutia, also known as the “Sikkimese Sniper”, is a former Indian national footballer. He is an Arjuna Award winner, a Padma Shri recipient and the ex-captain of the Indian national football team.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Koo said: “We are delighted by how the Koo family has welcomed Bhaichung Bhutia. He’s represented the country on a global stage and is someone we all look up to. He is among many other prominent personalities who are discovering the power of India’s truly national platform that Koo has become. We started Koo to give a voice to every Indian to express their thoughts freely and in their own language. We are pleased to see that happening at such a rapid pace.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said: “Bhaichung Bhutia acquiring followers at such a rapid pace shows how eager India is to connect with their stars and hear their thoughts and opinions. He’s someone I admire and I’m very happy that we are able to help him connect with his fans here. He’s barely reached his potential on Koo. I’m sure many millions of users will want to connect stay in touch with him here.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)