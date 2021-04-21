BBC World Service announces new original podcast, The Lazarus Heist.

The podcast is presented by cybercrime investigative journalist Geoff White and Pulitzer-nominated veteran foreign correspondent and world renowned North Korea expert, Jean Lee

The BBC World Service has announced its major new original podcast, The Lazarus Heist. It tells the true story of an attempted $1 billion hack, which investigators say was carried out by a secretive ring of elite North Korean hackers.

The Lazarus Heist is presented by cybercrime investigative journalist Geoff White and Pulitzer-nominated veteran foreign correspondent and world renowned North Korea expert, Jean Lee. Geoff has been investigating the underworld of digital crime for years, while Jean has extensive experience of reporting from inside North Korea.

This major new release will initially run for 10 episodes, released weekly. The Lazarus Heist is available on BBC Sounds and on most other podcast apps around the world. Episode one is released on 19 April 2021. Visualised episodes will be available on the BBC World Service YouTube channel.

