BBC News Gujarati partners with Jio TV app for around-the-clock streaming 

Through this partnership, BBC News Gujarati aims to deliver journalism with factual reporting, in-depth analysis of current affairs, trending topics from India and around the world

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 12:20 PM
BBC-JioTV

BBC News Gujarati has launched its first around the clock digital stream in partnership with the Reliance Jio TV app. Through this partnership, BBC News Gujarati aims to deliver world class journalism with factual reporting, in-depth analysis of current affairs, business, entertainment, trending topics from India and around the world. 

This new partnership with Jio TV now gives the opportunity to Gujarati speaking audiences in India to get continuous innovative content from the first international broadcaster on India’s largest 4G mobile network.

Simon Kendall, Director of Business Development, BBC World Service said, “We are delighted to continue building BBC presence on the Jio platform with this exciting new digital offer from our Gujarati service. We look forward to reaching new audiences and continuing to innovate together with Jio to provide new services.”

BBC News Gujarati service reaches 3.7m audiences through its online services and on television *source GAM 2020

