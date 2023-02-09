Bard's 'wrong answer' fiasco sends Google stocks diving by nearly 9%
The gaffe in a promotional ad for the AI-chatbot cost Google more than $100 billion in market value
Alphabet’s stocks tumbled on Wednesday after its new chatbot gave "wrong answers" in a promotional video. Google stock fell nearly 9% after the ad faux pas, media reports say. The gaffe cost the tech giant more than $100 billion in market value.
Google posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics. However, it delivered a factual error that was spotted just hours before the live launch event for Bard in Paris.
Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l— Google (@Google) February 6, 2023
Google launched Bard on Monday after OpenAI, backed by rival Microsoft, rolled out ChatGPT which became popular and quickly posing threat to Google's search. However, it seems that the company has to work more on its LaMDa model.
In the advertisement, Bard is prompted with the question, "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about?"
Bard quickly gave out two correct answers. But its final response was inaccurate. Bard wrote that the telescope took the very first pictures of a planet outside our solar system. In fact, the first pictures of these "exoplanets" were taken by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, according to NASA records.
The Infinity Stones of influencer marketing
Guest Column: Ajay Kulkarni, Business Head of Barcode Entertainment, shares tricks to make influencer-led campaign a success
By Ajay Kulkarni | Feb 8, 2023 6:33 PM | 5 min read
The expansion of social media and the internet in India has been found to have a significant impact on how marketing tactics are carried out. Infinity war between them has begun. One side are influencers and on the other side are consumers. But here, both are right. The war is of expertise. Given that these tactics have a direct or indirect influence on customers' attitudes and decisions due to their specific talents, specialized expertise, or distinctive personalities, the team of influencers is now essential to the process by which the team of consumers makes their purchase decisions.
Now that you are aware of the state of the war, let's discuss how a mission gets successful with a campaign that should convey the right brand message in the proper setting. Just make sure it stays unannounced like Thanos did to end half of the world.
Reality Gem
Collect Wheres to understand the Reality of Social Media platforms where consumers connect with influencers. Facebook being the highest percentage of engagement to Linkedin being the lowest, they all are still important including Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.
In general, males and females between the ages of 15 and 24 who reside in both urban and rural cities make up the bulk of influencer followers. Every social media following is fueled by a number of different genres, which you will have to discover through perfect strategy and learning process. However, influencers engage with various followers across all demographics on many platforms, particularly with the less well-off 45–55 year old or even 25+ age group.
Intriguingly, the need for knowledge is a stronger trigger than strictly economic expectations like promotions or discounts. However, these strategies remain crucial to obtaining brand recognition and attracting customers. In urban areas, promotional discounts are common.
Soul Gem
Collect Whos to touch the Souls of profiles that populate this market consisting of both influencers and consumers. Understand consumers and what they look out for across various social media platforms. Whereas influencers play a strong role in purchase decisions, discovery and encouraging trials, and knowledge, reviews and inspiration.
With the boom of the Live E-commerce industry on social media platforms, there is a rise into consumer behavior. Age groups of 15-55 years are attracted towards it irrespective of the platform. All of them have a huge number. And so, influencers are keen to target genres like Lifestyle, Fashion, Food, Health, and Wellness.
Space Gem
Collect the Numbers of Creators slash Influencers out there to understand the potential of the market. Let's give the numbers and you will understand the impact:
There are more than 20 million influencers in India alone through the range of Nano, Micro, Macro, and Mega. 43% of them are of medium to heavy intensity. Heavy ones are well monetized and known. Average number of influencers followed are up to 8 from one consumer profile. About 2 in 5 consumers follow more than 5 influencers on social media.
Power Gem
Collect the Numbers to understand the traffic of viewers or consumers that follow the influencers and their content. The followership depends on the factors like Category, Profiling, Targeting, Brand Understanding, and Communication.
It is crucial to comprehend category behavior and how influencer followings affect it in order to assess brand consumption and platform utilization.
It is equally crucial to analyze the psychographic characteristics in addition to the demographic and geographic factors. Figuring out why people follow influencers and how to use categories to produce visually appealing and insightful content
Influencers reach over 1 out of 4 people of the Indian consumer universe which comes up to a whopping 54.9 million people. This is the power.
Mind Gem
Collect the Whys to understand the motivation in consumers to follow the influencers.
Younger cohort mainly connect to the influencers whom they find entertaining or relatable. But the knowledge seeking is a bigger trigger compared to the entertainment as it directly aims at their subconscious mind. So knowledge in the form of entertainment is more important than both separately.
A third of consumers are inclined to test a product after hearing about it from an influencer. The rich and elderly, however, are more likely to be affected by this claim since they have access to money and the products are appropriate for their stage of life. Their needs for many health and wellness categories correspond to this.
Along with this, users frequently utilize social media sites to seek reviews before making purchases, which has a direct impact on sales, even if information seeking is a common motivation across most social media networks.
Time Gem
Collect the Whens to understand the perfect timing to master the influencer marketing universe.
Industry news offers insight into the most recent trends and aids in the identification of potential business prospects that you may seize upon and enter at the ideal moment. You may find possible partners, spot potential clients, and even predict competitor actions by keeping a watch on industry news.
When utilizing marketing trends, timing is crucial. You may take advantage of a trend and make sure the correct individuals hear your message by using the right time. Predicting the next major trend and acting promptly to take advantage of it might provide you an advantage and distinguish you from the competition.
In addition, by examining the content they produce, their interactions with their followers, and the times of day when engagement is highest, it is possible to track influencers.
By keeping tabs on influencers, brands can stay on top of trends, gain valuable insights, and create content that resonates with their target audiences.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Anish Mehta announces launch of AI-based creator tech platform Animeta
Animeta’s founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR’s Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial Media Entrepreneur
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 3:50 PM | 3 min read
Anish Mehta, the former CEO of Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, today announced the launch of his new venture, Animeta, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.
Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating & nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms & customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition with data driven, result oriented & authentic brand campaigns to content creators.
Anish is well-known in the Indian media business for changing the pivot of the Indian animation business during his previous stint as the CEO of Cosmos-Maya. From championing the cause of building original Indian IPs at scale to building a YouTube network with over 90 million cumulative subscribers across 35 channels, the studio created many industry-firsts under Anish’s leadership & also drew in coveted global investors like KKR’s Emerald Media & TPG backed NewQuest Capital Partners. He is now passionate about building the Creator Economy with Animeta by giving individual creators the much-needed push and scale to succeed financially.
"India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform & be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives”, said Anish Mehta, Founder of Animeta.
Animeta’s founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR’s Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial Media Entrepreneur.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who’ve emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than a 100 billion USD on the back of social media users who've grown to an approximate of 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish & his team on this journey”, said Rajesh Kamat.
“I am a true believer of content playing a very important role in today’s digital world. I am confident that Animeta will be a game changer for content creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy”, added Sameer Manchanda.
S8UL and Global Esports join hands to bolster Valorant ecosystem in India
The alliance marks S8UL’s arrival into Valorant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
S8UL and Global Esports have announced a strategic partnership, aimed at developing the Valorant Ecosystem in India, pooling together their PC Gaming, Esports and content expertise.
As this strategic alliance marks S8UL’s entry into Valorant, it will leverage the strengths of both organizations and hopefully create opportunities for the budding Valorant players, especially as the Indian Gaming Industry has now become less dominated by a single title, and different titles are starting to make their presence felt in the country.
While Global Esports has already secured a partnered seat at this prestigious International League, together, S8UL & GE aims to increase VALORANT's footprint in India.
"With what GE has already achieved in PC Gaming combined with what we have done in Mobile Gaming & Gaming Content between 8bit, Soul & S8UL, this collab makes us quite a force in the industry. With this, our shared aim is to scale new heights, especially for Valorant in India, which includes expanding possibilities for our players and bringing our teams and content under one umbrella. S8UL family has the largest fan following in the entire region, our goal is to put India on the world map and make it the hub for everything Gaming & Esports," said Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, Co-Founder, S8UL
Dr. Rushindra Sinha, CEO, Global Esports said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with S8UL, to create even more unexpected connections, and give our audiences authentic and memorable esports experiences like never before. This partnership will help us achieve our shared vision of creating a thriving and supportive gaming community in India.”
Warner Music India to acquire a majority stake in Divo
This investment helps Warner Music India have a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the country.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 12:44 PM | 3 min read
Warner Music India has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Divo, a digital media and music company in India with a presence across all four South Indian language music markets. This investment will help deliver Warner Music India’s strategy of having a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the whole country.
Divo offers online video, music distribution, publishing, digital and influencer marketing solutions for brands, celebrities and movies. It has been working with labels, artists and musicians to help distribute and monetise their content across digital platforms, radio and TV stations. With a large presence in the Tamil market, and a fair share of the Kannada, Malayalam and Telegu music industries, Divo released more than 30,000 songs last year.
Warner Music India has grown its presence across the vast majority of regions and cultures in the country with chartbuster releases and strategic partnerships with companies including Global Music Junction, Sky Digital, Tips Music and Ziiki Media. The label recently forayed into Marathi and Gujarati music with the release of official film soundtracks as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the regional music scene. The company also has a regional imprint with its sub-label Maati.
Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, says: "I’m so delighted that we’re able to bring the Divo brand under the Warner Music India banner. This move will strengthen our presence in the south of the country, enabling us to have a truly strong Pan-India presence. Divo’s extensive portfolio will not only bolster our core music offering in South India, but its entire artist-influencer ecosystem will further enhance our overall entertainment footprint.”
Alfonso Perez Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, adds: “The acquisition of Divo is a major milestone in our Indian journey. We opened for business in 2020 and through a series of strategic deals and culturally relevant artist signings have fast established ourselves as a key player in the market. We’re excited to partner with Shahir and Vishu and the team at Divo, who have built an amazing company that operates at the intersection of four key music markets. Together, we’ll take South Indian music to a global audience.”
Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo, comments: “It gives us immense pleasure to partner with Warner Music India. Having the backing of a global partner will put us on the map, helping us to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to attracting talent and clients. Our music business will benefit from better access to Warner Music’s global footprint and that will help us drive growth for our artist and label partners.”
Vishu Ramaswamy, Director Divo, concludes: “We are glad to partner with Warner Music India for the next phase of our growth. Our ideologies and long-term approach towards expansion in India connected in the right manner and with this association we’re sure that we will become the biggest entertainment entity in South India.”
Microsoft-Google AI war intensifies: Now ChatGPT incorporated in Bing & Edge
AI-powered “copilot” to deliver better search and more complete answers, claims Microsoft, a day after Google launched Bard
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 8, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
A day after Google announced the soft launch of its AI-powered chatbot ‘Bard’, Microsoft on Tuesday stepped up its effort to regain a foothold in the Search and browser market after the decline of Internet Explorer which was once used by majority of netizens.
The Satya Nadella-led company unveiled its search engine and browser powered by the advanced artificial intelligence ChatGPT “to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web,” it announced in a blog post.
The new Bing is available from today to a limited number of people, that too on desktop only. It promises to scale the desktop preview to “millions” and a mobile experience in the “coming weeks”.
MS has brought together search, browsing and chat into one unified experience. While it will provide quick sports scores, stock prices and weather, users can use a new sidebar for more comprehensive answers on the topic.
Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft explains in a blog, “The new Bing can generate content such as writing an email, creating a 5-day itinerary for a dream vacation, with links to book your travel and accommodations, prep for a job interview or create a quiz for trivia night. The new Bing also cites all its sources, so you’re able to see links to the web content it references.”
The MS-Edge browser will now have a Chat and compose feature. "With the Edge Sidebar, you can ask for a summary of a lengthy financial report to get the key takeaways – and then use the chat function to ask for a comparison to a competing company’s financials and automatically put it in a table.”
It's worthy to note that Microsoft once dominated the browser landscape with its Internet Explorer. Then in 2008, Google released the Chrome web browser, which offered better performance and features and gradually captured the 2/3rd market.
In 2020, MS launched Edge using the same Chromium engine as Google's Chrome with extra features and a modern user interface. Ever since it has been aggressive in its attempts to push Edge and regain the Browser market share from Google. It has taken a different stance on web tracking than Google though.
"While they operate in the same Android space, the gap between Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome remains huge. Google won’t fall from the top spot any time soon", experts say.
Hey Google, how does Bard impact advertisers and the future of search?
Experts believe that Bard will create some unique opportunities for brands to reach their audiences in a manner more natural than before
By Shantanu David | Feb 8, 2023 7:43 AM | 5 min read
Having long been the bread and butter of Google, its search function soon became the go-to place for you and me to find the best kinds of bread and butter, with bakers and FMCGs vying, and paying, for the top spot in the results. From sandwiches to spaceships, Google search has been the default page of many an internet browser, and a Delphic oracle for modern life.
With Bard soon entering the chat that is dominating, and writing, headlines as conversational AI enters the mainstream. That being said, Google has a long history of using AI to improve its search results. And Bard is a natural progression to the position zero results—snippets that appear before the primary organic listings. Even today, when you search using questions, Google will show you the answer to the question apart from listing the URLs of relevant pages. Your search for the cricket score, weather, and questions, and the result is out there irrespective of if you are searching using text or voice.
While referring to the above, Vivek Kumar Anand, Director, Business and Innovation, DViO Digital, believes that the one significant difference between the current feature snippet result and the Bard result is that for Bard, there will be no single correct response, and it will source the result from various sources, unlike the snippet, which sources the information from a single best authoritative source for that topic.
“But then how the marketers will use it will be very similar to how marketers leverage position zero, focusing on long-tail conversational keywords,” he says, adding, “Similar marketing activities will be leveraged for the Bard, where the key focus will be to understand the search pattern, conversational keyword, intent and context of the search, and trends to create valuable and meaningful content and get featured in the Bard result.”
Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, believes Google has always been superior in its game, and every extension or feature introduced in the past has worked in favor of the advertisers and the users. “Google has enjoyed over 90% of all searches on the internet for the better part of two decades now. With the announcement of Microsoft incorporating ChatGPT within its own search engine Bing, they seemed to have kickstarted the AI wars.”
While this may seem like a knee-jerk reaction by Google to mitigate any threats to its dominance in the space, Alphabet clearly has had AI integration plans of its own in the works, albeit the plans may have gotten accelerated based on the Microsoft announcements.
And while the AI wars have just started, with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT clearly having the first mover advantage, it should be noted in previous arenas, Google has prevailed, with Android having short-circuited the Windows Phone, and Chrome becoming the site on which to check out cruel memes of Internet Explorer.
In fact, according to a collation of reports in global desktop market shares for search engines between 2015 and 2022, as of December 2022, while market leader Google had a share of around 84.08 percent, Bing accounted for nearly nine percent of the global search market.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, Brand Experience, SoCheers, agrees and points out that every internet user’s first go-to action to find an answer to a question is to ‘Google it.’ “With Google announcing the rollout of Bard, the chatbot claims to be able to explain the most complex things in simple terms which are easier for a layman to understand, be it tips for planning a party or getting lunch/dinner ideas based on what's in your fridge,” she says,
It also has an edge over its competitors as it answers questions which are much deeper like about recent events, movies, and more, whereas other platforms’ knowledge is restricted to internet data until 2021. This will also lead to AI-integrated features in Google Search that will give complex information to users in easy-to-consume formats.
“This, in my opinion, could prove to be a great opportunity for advertisers, and have long form content make a comeback which will be completely backwards from the type of things a user searches on the internet. For instance, one of the brands we manage - Croma, has an official blog called Unboxed which is focused on everything you need to know about tech and electronics. If a user is searching for any product with exact specifications, then the AI is likely to pull up data from the blog,” she says.
Similarly, she adds that if a user is searching for exact food recipes, a food brand could have a blog page with all the recipes on their website which also means that they would have to focus their efforts on effective SEO & SEM. “Having said that, there is no way to see who the owner of the content is and considering Google is about searching on the internet, it’ll be great to see Google give credit or lead the user back to the source of the content which in turn will be a plus for better brand attribution for the source.”
With search results becoming more simplified and more naturalistic and conversational, Bard will do the same for Google. Bagai says this creates new and unique opportunities for advertisers, helping them seamlessly reach their audiences in a more natural manner than before. “It will reduce the complexity of a product/service and translate it into an easy-to-understand format thus catering to the larger customer diaspora. We are yet to explore its full potential but are hopeful that it will help in uplifting the identity of each product,” he concludes.
NOTE: This is still a human-generated article.
Snap’s growth engine slows down globally, India bucks the trend
Snapchat India ops doubled its revenue in FY22. While globally, it posted almost flat revenue in the December quarter
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:09 AM | 2 min read
Snap Camera India Ltd, the Indian arm of Snapchat’s parent company, has doubled its revenue in India to Rs. 66 crore in FY22 from Rs. 33 cr in FY21, according to data sourced by Tofler.
The company, which entered the Indian market in 2019 and currently enjoys an estimated 150 million users in the country, recorded a 114% jump in net profit for FY22 to Rs 6.2 crore.
Its expenses in India nearly doubled year-on-year, going from Rs 28 Cr in FY21 to Rs 57 Cr in FY22.
Snapchat derives a big chunk of its revenue from advertisements. It also launched a premium subscription service in India in August 2022, called Snapchat+.
In contrast, Snap’s growth has slowed down globally. It recently posted its quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, almost flat from the year prior. For the full year, its revenue grew 12%, a slower rate than predicted.
Global economic constraints, weaker advertiser demands, increased competition in the social media market, disruptions to its ad business from Apple’s app privacy changes, high interest rates and inflation are being cited as the prime reasons behind the slow down in growth.
The situation appears to be even worse in the current quarter. Snap said it has already seen a 7% revenue decline so far in the first quarter compared to the year prior. It estimates revenue for the first three months of the year will be down between 2% and 10% compared to the previous year.
Snap also posted a net loss of more than $288 million in the quarter, compared to the $22.5 million in net income it earned in the same period a year ago. The report marked the fourth straight quarter of net losses for Snap.
