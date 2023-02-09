Bard's 'wrong answer' fiasco sends Google stocks diving by nearly 9%

The expansion of social media and the internet in India has been found to have a significant impact on how marketing tactics are carried out. Infinity war between them has begun. One side are influencers and on the other side are consumers. But here, both are right. The war is of expertise. Given that these tactics have a direct or indirect influence on customers' attitudes and decisions due to their specific talents, specialized expertise, or distinctive personalities, the team of influencers is now essential to the process by which the team of consumers makes their purchase decisions.

Now that you are aware of the state of the war, let's discuss how a mission gets successful with a campaign that should convey the right brand message in the proper setting. Just make sure it stays unannounced like Thanos did to end half of the world.

Reality Gem

Collect Wheres to understand the Reality of Social Media platforms where consumers connect with influencers. Facebook being the highest percentage of engagement to Linkedin being the lowest, they all are still important including Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.

In general, males and females between the ages of 15 and 24 who reside in both urban and rural cities make up the bulk of influencer followers. Every social media following is fueled by a number of different genres, which you will have to discover through perfect strategy and learning process. However, influencers engage with various followers across all demographics on many platforms, particularly with the less well-off 45–55 year old or even 25+ age group.

Intriguingly, the need for knowledge is a stronger trigger than strictly economic expectations like promotions or discounts. However, these strategies remain crucial to obtaining brand recognition and attracting customers. In urban areas, promotional discounts are common.

Soul Gem

Collect Whos to touch the Souls of profiles that populate this market consisting of both influencers and consumers. Understand consumers and what they look out for across various social media platforms. Whereas influencers play a strong role in purchase decisions, discovery and encouraging trials, and knowledge, reviews and inspiration.

With the boom of the Live E-commerce industry on social media platforms, there is a rise into consumer behavior. Age groups of 15-55 years are attracted towards it irrespective of the platform. All of them have a huge number. And so, influencers are keen to target genres like Lifestyle, Fashion, Food, Health, and Wellness.

Space Gem

Collect the Numbers of Creators slash Influencers out there to understand the potential of the market. Let's give the numbers and you will understand the impact:

There are more than 20 million influencers in India alone through the range of Nano, Micro, Macro, and Mega. 43% of them are of medium to heavy intensity. Heavy ones are well monetized and known. Average number of influencers followed are up to 8 from one consumer profile. About 2 in 5 consumers follow more than 5 influencers on social media.

Power Gem

Collect the Numbers to understand the traffic of viewers or consumers that follow the influencers and their content. The followership depends on the factors like Category, Profiling, Targeting, Brand Understanding, and Communication.

It is crucial to comprehend category behavior and how influencer followings affect it in order to assess brand consumption and platform utilization.

It is equally crucial to analyze the psychographic characteristics in addition to the demographic and geographic factors. Figuring out why people follow influencers and how to use categories to produce visually appealing and insightful content

Influencers reach over 1 out of 4 people of the Indian consumer universe which comes up to a whopping 54.9 million people. This is the power.

Mind Gem

Collect the Whys to understand the motivation in consumers to follow the influencers.

Younger cohort mainly connect to the influencers whom they find entertaining or relatable. But the knowledge seeking is a bigger trigger compared to the entertainment as it directly aims at their subconscious mind. So knowledge in the form of entertainment is more important than both separately.

A third of consumers are inclined to test a product after hearing about it from an influencer. The rich and elderly, however, are more likely to be affected by this claim since they have access to money and the products are appropriate for their stage of life. Their needs for many health and wellness categories correspond to this.

Along with this, users frequently utilize social media sites to seek reviews before making purchases, which has a direct impact on sales, even if information seeking is a common motivation across most social media networks.

Time Gem

Collect the Whens to understand the perfect timing to master the influencer marketing universe.

Industry news offers insight into the most recent trends and aids in the identification of potential business prospects that you may seize upon and enter at the ideal moment. You may find possible partners, spot potential clients, and even predict competitor actions by keeping a watch on industry news.

When utilizing marketing trends, timing is crucial. You may take advantage of a trend and make sure the correct individuals hear your message by using the right time. Predicting the next major trend and acting promptly to take advantage of it might provide you an advantage and distinguish you from the competition.

In addition, by examining the content they produce, their interactions with their followers, and the times of day when engagement is highest, it is possible to track influencers.

By keeping tabs on influencers, brands can stay on top of trends, gain valuable insights, and create content that resonates with their target audiences.

