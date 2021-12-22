AT&T sells global programmatic advertising marketplace Xandr to Microsoft

The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers

AT&T has agreed to sell its loss-making global programmatic advertising marketplace Xandr to Microsoft. The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers. It is pertinent to note that AT&T was reportedly in discussions with India's InMobi to sell Xandr. According to reports, Xandr earns $300-$380 million revenue annually while its losses are between $50-$90 million. Xandr also has an Indian subsidiary with offices in Bengaluru and Pune.

In September this year, Xandr had appointed Masatsune Shironishi as Managing Director, Japan, and Nicole Prior as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand effective November 1st. In addition to these appointments, Xandr had also appointed General Manager to lead Southeast Asia and India.

Xandr recently announced results for its platform in Q2 with total international platform spend up by 76% YoY in Q2 2021. To support this growth, Xandr had made 14 hires in 2021 across Commercial, Services, and Operations in Australia, India, and Japan.

As the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, Microsoft and Xandr can shape the digital ad marketplace of the future. Xandr’s technology strategically complements Microsoft’s current advertising offerings and will help accelerate the delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web by combining Microsoft’s audience intelligence, technology and global advertising customer-base with Xandr’s scaled, data-driven platform.

“Microsoft’s shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr. We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft’s digital advertising and retail media capabilities,” said Xandr’s EVP and GM Mike Welch.

“With Xandr’s talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow’s digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers’ relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals,“ said Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory reviews.

AT&T had launched Xandr in September 2018 encompassing all aspects of AT&T advertising & analytics businesses, including AT&T’s advanced TV business, AT&T AdWorks; AT&T’s data and analytics business; ATT.net and AppNexus, which will continue to support its US and global customers under the Xandr umbrella.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)