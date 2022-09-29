Atrangii OTT app launched

The platform currently has 5 new shows

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 29, 2022 11:46 AM  | 1 min read
atrangii

Atrangii app, a freemium OTT platform helmed by Vibhu Agarwal, has been formally launched.

The app, which was rolled out, as soft launch, out earlier in the month of July and has a catalogue of original content and catch-up viewing of its GEC channel Atrangii TV.

To further ramp up its content offering, the platform has announced five new shows namely - Libaas, Surangaa, Kadiyaa, Womeniya and Naam Gum Jayega.

The launch took place in Mumbai and was attended by the leading cast of the series and renowned names from the entertainment industry namely Isha Koppikar, Freddy Daruwala, Shilpa Shinde, Barkha Bisht, Romit Raj Parsher, Krip Suri, Ali Merchant, Sara Khan, Gaurav Chopra Amar Upadhayay amongst others.

Speaking on the launch, Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO Atrangii shared, ‘" Atrangii App is a freemium platform where 75 percent of the content is behind unpaid wall (AVOD) and the remaining is behind the paid wall (SVOD). In the past few months, we have chosen compelling content for the platform and we are pleased to add a line-up of multi-genre and multi starrer shows to further bolster our content offering. The aim has always been to provide quality entertainment to all hindi understanding and speaking audiences across the length and breadth of the country.”

 

