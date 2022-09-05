Asia Cup: India-Pak Super 4 clash garnered 14mn concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar

The previous match of the tournament between the arch-rivals attracted 13 million concurrent users on the streaming platform

The thrilling Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday witnessed 1.4 crores or 14 million peak concurrent users. The concurrent user data is visible on the screen during a live match.

The previous match between the arch-rivals attracted 13 million concurrent users on the streaming platform. India and Pakistan faced each other in Asia Cup 2022 after over 10 months since the two sides clashed in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The India vs Pakistan scorecard for the ongoing Asia Cup is even with both winning a match against the other.

The previous record for concurrent viewership between the two teams was 12.8 million during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final game between India and New Zealand holds the record for having the highest concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar with 25.3 million viewers tuning in.

Featuring India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, the Asia Cup will be held from 27th August to 11th September.

As reported earlier, Disney+ Hotstar's paid subscriber base jumped 30% YoY to 58.4 million for the quarter ended 2nd July against 44.9 million in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the paid subscriber base jumped 27.23% from 45.9 million for the quarter that ended 1st January. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar increased from $0.78 to $1.20 due to higher per-subscriber advertising revenue.

